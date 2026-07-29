Ngāruahine’s Zoe Hobbs makes history with Commonwealth 100m gold

Zoe Hobbs has made history in Glasgow, winning Commonwealth Games gold in the women’s 100m sprint – a first for Aotearoa.

The 28-year-old stormed to victory in a personal best 10.93 seconds, breaking both the national and Oceania records.

Before Hobbs, wāhine from Aotearoa had reached Commonwealth Games sprint finals – notably Wendy Brown, who finished fifth in the 100m at the 1974 Christchurch Games – but none had ever won a medal in either event.

The uri of Ngāruahine is the first wahine from Aotearoa to win a Commonwealth Games medal in the modern 100m, crossing the line in Glasgow despite torrential rain.

Ko Zoe Hobbs (Ngāruahine) te wahine tuatahi o Aotearoa ki te wikitōria i te oma 100 mita i Ngā Taumāhekeheke Hoa Whenua. Photo / Getty.

Kei runga noa atu a Aotearoa i rō puna kaukau

Kaikauhoe Māori continue to make waves in the Commonwealth Games swimming pool, adding two more medals to the table.

Lewis Clareburt won his second gold medal of the Glasgow Games, defending his Commonwealth title in the men’s 400m individual medley - winning with a time of 4:08.72.

Erika Fairweather has won silver in the women’s 800m freestyle, finishing in 8:24.97.

This is Fairweather’s fifth medal of the Glasgow Games, making her the first New Zealander to win five medals at a single Commonwealth Games.

Chelsey Edwards (Ngāti Raukawa) has also qualified for the women’s 50m freestyle final after recording the seventh-fastest time in the semifinals.

Aotearoa’s medal tally now stands at 13 medals.

The Silver Ferns continued their winning form with a 58-50 victory over Uganda.

In the heptathlon, Aotearoa’s two athletes sit in the top 10 after the opening day. Briana Stephenson is seventh with 3,489 points, while Maddie Wilson is ninth with 3,465 points.

Still to come (NZT):

8.30pm: Georgia Theron (Ngāpuhi) – Weightlifting, Women’s 77kg

9.05pm: Briana Stephenson – Heptathlon Long Jump

9.42pm: Lewis Clareburt – Men’s 200m Freestyle heats

10.10pm: Samuel Tanner – Men’s Mile

10.30pm: Men’s 3x3 Basketball Semifinal vs England

11.05pm: Briana Stephenson – Heptathlon Javelin

12.30am (Thursday): Women’s 3x3 Basketball semifinal vs Uganda

6.00am: Silver Ferns vs Wales

7.55am: Briana Stephenson – Heptathlon 800m

Potential medal events:

3.30am: Men’s 3x3 Basketball bronze medal match

4.00am: Women’s 3x3 Basketball bronze medal match

6.21am: Lewis Clareburt – Men’s 200m Freestyle final

6.43am: Chelsey Edwards – Women’s 50m Freestyle final

7.00am: Women’s 3x3 Basketball gold medal match