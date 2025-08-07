Ngāi Tahu, Mint Renewables announce $100m fund for renewable energy projects

This article was first published by RNZ

Mint Renewables and Ngāi Tahu Holdings have teamed up to build renewable energy projects with $100 million to invest.

“This partnership marks a major step forward for Ngāi Tahu Holdings,” its chief executive Todd Moyle said.

Mint was established in 2022 by infrastructure investor Infratil and Commonwealth Superannuation to be a leading player in the renewable energy, including large scale solar and energy storage.

Infratil owns a 73 percent stake in Mint.

“Together with Mint, we will accelerate the development of renewable energy projects that will deliver lasting benefits for future generations,” Moyle said.

Photo: Karl-Friedrich Hohl

He said the partnership combined Mint’s long-term investment capital and technical expertise with Ngāi Tahu Holdings’ strong local commercial presence, values and iwi governance structures.

“Energy development has always been a priority for Ngāi Tahu.

“We’re also looking to partner with other iwi and landowners across the country to create jobs and build resilient infrastructure that meets the needs of our communities.”

Moyle said the initial focus will be on developments in the South Island.

“Obviously, Ngai Tahu has extensive whenua ownership across particularly Te Waipounamu, and so we are working with Mint now to look across that estate first to see what opportunities exist there, and then we’ll be looking more broadly for opportunities outside of that as well.”

Infratil chief executive Jason Boyes said the partnership represented the next chapter in a commitment to long-term value creation through renewable energy.

“This partnership reflects our belief that combining deep technical expertise with strong local relationships is key to unlocking sustainable growth and delivering enduring impact,” Boyes said.

By RNZ