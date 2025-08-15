Gaza conflict dominates Parliament this week

It’s been a turbulent week at Parliament as MPs took firm and, at times, heated positions on the war in Gaza.

The week began with Foreign Minister Winston Peters announcing that Cabinet will weigh a decision “carefully, cautiously and judiciously” in September on whether New Zealand should formally recognise a Palestinian state.

He emphasised this decision will be guided by New Zealand’s principles, values, and national interest, noting that recognition has been a matter of “when, not if,” but hinges on whether sufficient security, political, diplomatic, and economic conditions exist for a viable and legitimate Palestinian state.

Peters is expected to present this position during UN Leaders’ Week in New York later in September.

Winston Peters

Opposition MPs pushed back hard on the cautious tone.

ACT leader David Seymour acknowledged the horrific scenes from Gaza, but said the government must act with maturity rather than delay.

Meanwhile, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rāwiri Waititi warned of the human cost, telling Parliament that a person dies every 12 minutes in Palestine and accusing the government of delaying moral action amid what he described as ongoing genocide.

Swarbrick ejected

During an urgent debate, Greens co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick challenged coalition MPs, saying: “If we can find six of 68 Government MPs with a spine, we can stand on the right side of history.”

Speaker Gerry Brownlee deemed the remark unacceptable and ordered her to withdraw and apologise, which she flatly refused to do. She was removed from the chamber for the rest of the week, quipping, “Happily,” as she walked out.

She attempted to return the next day, was again asked to apologise, refused, and was ejected a second time.

Photo: Te Ao with Moana

This time, she was formally named - a rare and severe disciplinary action that includes docked pay.

The Speaker also revealed he took “personal offence” to her comments, prompting a robust debate across the political spectrum, challenging his decision to name her, with some citing much more extreme examples from the past.

Speaking to media after her first ejection, an emotional Swarbrick accused the government of failing to reflect New Zealanders’ values and of sitting on its hands while human beings were being massacred.

She questioned the point of parliamentary proceedings if MPs refused to act when civilians in Gaza are being “mercilessly slaughtered” while waiting for food aid, asking: “What hope is there for humanity?”

“Lost the plot” - Luxon stands by comments

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stated that Israel’s PM, Benjamin Netanyahu, had “lost the plot” over developments in Gaza.

He condemned an attack in Gaza City as “utterly unacceptable” and reiterated that New Zealand is considering recognising Palestine, joining other countries such as Australia, Canada, the UK, and France.

Luxon called the war in Gaza “utterly, utterly appalling” and said Netanyahu was not listening to the international community. “I think Netanyahu has gone way too far. I think he has lost the plot,” Luxon said.

Christopher Luxon

In a post on X, Sharren Haskel dismissed Luxon’s concerns, writing:

“I guess when you don’t really need an army because your most deadly enemy is a possum or a cat, you wouldn’t comprehend the challenges that come with facing Hamas — a jihadist death cult — only a few kms away from your country, that rape, execute, burn alive, and starve your people.”

Luxon defended his stance and said Israeli ministers, like him, were entitled to their views. “What you have seen is Israel not listening to the global community at all. We have asked for humanitarian assistance to be delivered unfettered. It hasn’t happened,” he said.

“We have said a forceable displacement of people and an annexation of Gaza would be a breach of international law. We have called these things out consistently, time and time again.”

But as the real war continues half a world away, Parliament’s battle remains one of words, distant from the daily suffering, death, and loss of life unfolding in Gaza.