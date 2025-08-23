Breaking down comedy barriers: Pacific women take the mic

Va’ine Fresh opens doors for Pacific women in stand-up. From left: Angella Dravid, Rhiannon McCall and Sarah Richards. Photo: NZ International Comedy Festival/RNZ

A free series of comedy workshops is helping to create a space for Pasifika women to step into an industry where they’re underrepresented.

Supported by Auckland Council’s Creative Communities Scheme, the Va’ine Fresh initiative offers training, mentorship, and performance opportunities, enabling Pacific women to break into stand-up comedy.

The programme will culminate in a showcase at Māngere Arts Centre on Friday 27 September, with the aim of removing barriers and building confidence for a new generation of Pacific comedians.

Breaking into comedy

The workshops are led by Cook Islands-New Zealand comedian Rhiannon McCall, who also has Sāmoan ancestry.

Comedian Rhiannon McCall leads South Auckland’s new Va’ine Fresh workshops. Photo/supplied.

McCall says the issue is not a lack of talent but rather a lack of access to opportunities.

“I genuinely believe Tangata Moana are amazing natural storytellers and the funniest people out,” she says.

“Starting out in comedy can be difficult, especially if you are a woman, you live outside central Auckland, and you don’t have the support of other comedians.”

She says the workshops offer more than just entertainment. “It’s about creating spaces where our stories are told by us and not filtered through other voices.”

The idea for Va’ine Fresh came after McCall was challenged during the Cook Islands Women in Leadership Summit, where she spoke about her experiences as a comedian.

Comedians Rhiannon McCall and Bubba (Sieni Tiana Leo'o Olo)

“One of the ladies in the audience asked, ‘Rhiannon, what are you doing within the comedy industry to uplift other Cook Islands women?’

“I thought, that’s a great question, and actually I wasn’t doing anything. I’m really grateful she asked, because it made me think, what can I do to make space for other Pasifika women in comedy? That’s how I got the idea for Va’ine Fresh.”

Producing local pathways

Sarah Richards, a Kiwi-Sāmoan producer, is teaming up with McCall to encourage Pacific women to sign up for the workshops.

Richards says the project is deliberately rooted in South Auckland communities.

“The aim is to demystify the industry, to show that you don’t need to have grown up in central Auckland or gone through traditional networks to get a foot in the door.”

Auckland Council’s role has been critical, she says, adding that the benefits could extend beyond comedy.

“When Pacific women can see their humour and voices valued in a public setting, it translates into other areas, leadership, community involvement, democracy itself.”

Sarah Richards is teaming up with comedians to demystify the industry for Pasifika wāhine. Photo/supplied.

A rare Pacific presence

Angella Dravid, a Sāmoan Indian comedian and one of the few Pacific women in stand-up, says initiatives like this are vital.

She says Pacific audiences and settings make a difference.

“It sucks going into a room and not connecting with a face or person that you recognise, that reminds you of home or gives you familiarity in a strange setting.

“If you are Pasifika and performing in stand-up comedy, the venue, the people, the audience don’t exist for you yet, but they’re out there, waiting for someone on stage, someone on screen, to be the reflection of who they are.”

She suggests that community venues may be used as starting points instead of city comedy clubs.

She says Pacific comedy has its own unique rhythm.

“I think it should come from the church. Our families are in the church and the Christmas shows that our churches put on are pretty much comedies, right? There’s always laughing in the service.”

Dravid also points to the importance of visibility and says the greater challenge lies in fostering self-belief.

She hopes the workshops will help inspire others to take that next step.

Comedian Angella Dravid says Pacific comedy carries its own unique rhythm and energy. Photo: Facebook

“The more Pasifika women do it, the less likely it feels to be alone. The more of us that venture onto stage, the more of us can support each other on stage too,” she says.

“I hope this workshop makes people more inspired to take the next step, because the next step is so quick and easy to get through, but it’s just your mind that stops you.”

Humour as democracy

Auckland councillor Josephine Bartley, one of two Sāmoan women on the governing body, has performed stand-up as a finalist in the Raw Comedy Quest in 2021.

“I think it’s a good thing that there are these workshops, as there aren’t many Pacific women doing stand-up comedy, and we are actually naturally good at it.

“I was asked if I had trained to do it and I said no, it’s just from sitting with my cousins and mocking each other.”

South Auckland is home to the country’s largest Pacific population, but still experiences under-representation of Pasifika women in professional comedy.

Workshop organisers say this issue does not stem from a lack of interest but from barriers related to access, mentorship, and visibility.

By supporting the project through the Creative Communities Scheme, Auckland Council plays a direct role in changing who gets to hold the mic.

Local Democracy Reporting is local body journalism funded by RNZ and NZ On Air