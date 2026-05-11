Everlee Wihongi allegedly missing from ICE facility

Everlee Wihongi has allegedly gone missing during a transfer to a new ICE detention facility.

According to Kiwi Journalist David Farrier, based in the USA, Everlee was being transferred to “Camp East Montana” at Fort Bliss, Texas, but her family have said she was being transferred to Arizona.

Farrier then wrote that she was no longer listed on ICE’s online detainee locator system.

When Te Ao Māori News looked on ICE’s website, Everlee was on the system, but didn’t have the location of her whereabouts.

The New Zealand-born US resident has been detained by ICE for the past month after returning to the United States following a trip to Aotearoa to celebrate her uncle’s 80th birthday.

Everlee’s mother, Betty Wihongi, told Webworm the transfers were to “mentally and emotionally break people”.

“If it looks like you have support, they are going to move you and keep you scared and anxious.”

A sentiment echoed by her lawyer.

“They are probably moving her to a different facility. This is what they have been doing. It is a way to “forum shop” and make it hard for attorneys to represent them. This never happened in the past,” the Lawyer told Webworm.

The whānau have confirmed to Te Ao Māori News that they do not know which facility she is at, but do understand she was being transferred to Arizona.

Te Ao Māori News reached out to Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters for comment, and in response, his press secretary said it was a “consular issue”.

When asked if the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) were aware of claims of Everlee being missing, MFAT replied with the response it has given all media since the wahine Māori was detained.

“While the New Zealand Government is unable to influence the immigration decisions of other governments, MFAT continues to provide consular assistance to the family of a New Zealander detained in Los Angeles. Consular officials are in regular contact with the individual and their family.

“The type of support available in these situations includes ensuring that New Zealanders have access to legal representation, advising family, and engaging with detention facilities where that is needed.

“For privacy reasons, we are unable to comment on the details of any individual case.”

Additional reporting by Lineni Tuitupou.