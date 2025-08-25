Major water infrastructure unveiled in Wairoa to unlock Māori land potential

Minister for Māori Development Tama Potaka has opened the first phase of a 150-megalitre water storage facility in Wairoa, describing it as a significant step for Māori landowners in the region. The development, based at Whakapau Orchard, is supported by Te Puni Kōkiri through the Te Ringa Hāpai Fund.

The water project is part of Haumako, a horticultural enterprise led by Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa, which is working to develop Māori land in the district into sustainable horticulture ventures with both commercial and cultural benefits.

With water security now in place, the initiative is expected to support orchards, cropping, and other horticultural developments, while also creating employment opportunities. Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa says the project has the potential to generate around 134 jobs.

Since 2021, Te Puni Kōkiri has backed the project through feasibility studies, technical advice, and planning workshops to support long-term development.

Leon Symes, Chair of Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa Trust and Co-Chair of Matariki Regional Economic Development, said:“Wairoa is our next focus for horticulture growth in the region. We’ve always seen this as a way of increasing productivity and building a strong Māori economy. This infrastructure is the enabler.”

Water access has long been identified as one of the main barriers to developing Māori land, and the facility is expected to help attract outside investment.

Shayne Walker, Chair of Tātau Tātau Commercial, E Tipu, says the project will provide economic benefits for the region.

“This infrastructure future-proofs our business and will provide long term resilience for our horticulture development and our people.

“Horticulture as a long-term investment needs to be able to respond to climate change and this water provides confidence to our whānau.”

The facility includes environmental safeguards such as taiao monitoring, riparian planting, and measures to protect local waterways and fish species.

General Manager of Haumako, Robin Kaa, says Māori-led initiatives must strike a balance between economic outcomes and what’s best for the environment.

“Our water storage gives us security by capturing fresh water at high tide. It reduces risk, supports high-value crops, and creates a model for future Māori-led horticulture.”