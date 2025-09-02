Ngā Manu Pūtohe: Keeping Māoritanga alive in Australia

Ngā Manu Pūtohe, a Brisbane based Kapa Haka roopu, have travelled to Aotearoa to take part in one of the most significant māori gatherings, the Koroneihana.

For many Māori living abroad, kapa haka is a vehicle to reconnect Māori, particularly rangatahi, to their homeland in Aotearoa.

Now, a group of rangatahi in Australia has made the long trek home to participate in the first koroneihana o Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawai hono i te po.

Ngā Manu Pūtohe is a youth kapa haka group based in Logan, Brisbane. Established in 2020, the group provides Māori rangatahi living in Australia with a space to learn about their culture, practice kapa haka, and connect with their identity as Māori.

Established to support rangatahi from Māori backgrounds, Ngā Manu Pūtohe is focused on building confidence, cultural pride, and leadership in young people.

“I want to show them some real examples, so bringing them home is the first step,” says Skye Moa, tutor of Ngā Manu Pūtohe.

Photo taken at Whakaata Maori

Heading to Koroneihana

This year, the group is making its way to Waikato to take part in the significant occasion of the first coronation of the Māori Queen.

Weekly wānanga have been held with the rangatahi, dedicating focused time to learning about the history and meaning of Koroneihana, as well as understanding key elements such as Kawemate, kapa haka, and the tikanga of the event.

The group has spent the past two months preparing for the journey, staying committed to their goal and working consistently to ensure the rangatahi are ready to learn and embrace their māoritanga.

Their journey to Waikato is both a reconnection and a chance for these Australian-based rangatahi to stand proudly in their identity at one of the biggest Māori gatherings of the year.

“When you come to Aotearoa, you learn more, and then you get to go back home and show what you’ve learnt,” says Amarley Joyce, tauira of Ngā Manu Pūtohe.

Kapa Haka for all ages

Ngā Manu Pūtohe is open to Māori children and young people aged 7 to 19. The group is divided into three levels, each designed to support a different age group:

Te Rōpū Pīpīwharauroa (Pēpi) – for younger children, focusing on fun, early learning of te reo Māori, simple kapa haka actions, and building confidence in a group setting.

– for younger children, focusing on fun, early learning of te reo Māori, simple kapa haka actions, and building confidence in a group setting. Ngā Manu Tōrea (Teina) – for intermediate age students, building kapa haka knowledge, learning waiata and haka, and strengthening teamwork.

– for intermediate age students, building kapa haka knowledge, learning waiata and haka, and strengthening teamwork. Ngā Manu Huia (Tuākana) – for older rangatahi, encouraging leadership, cultural depth, and preparation for public performances.

Members learn waiata, haka, poi, and other performance skills. They are also encouraged to speak te reo Māori and follow tikanga Māori in the programs they participate in.

But the purpose of Ngā Manu Pūtohe goes further than just performing together. The group provides well-rounded wānanga that include:

Learning about whakapapa

Sharing stories of Māori history

Using Māori whakataukī and whakatauākī regularly

Encouraging pride in identity

Teaching respect, discipline, and teamwork as a kapa

“Everything here is just beautiful, I just love it. The first thing I said to my aunty was, I want to live here,” says Mana Morrison, tauira of Ngā Manu Pūtohe.