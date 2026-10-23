Labour candidate Kerrin Leoni resigns following video at Mongrel Mob event

Labour candidate Kerrin Leoni has resigned after it was made public that she attended a whānau event where Mongrel Mob members were present.

A video obtained by Te Ao Māori News shows Leoni attending an event that appeared to be organised by and for Mongrel Mob members and their whānau.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins said in a statement today that the footage that has emerged is inconsistent with the standards he expected of Labour candidates.

“I have made it very clear that campaigning alongside gangs is unacceptable,” said Hipkins.

“I understand that families are complex. You can’t choose your family, and I firmly believe people should be supported to leave gangs and turn their lives around. But candidates are responsible for their own choices, and when they fall short of the standard I expect, I will hold them to account.”

Hipkins said that, because nominations have closed, Leoni’s name will still appear on the ballot, but she is no longer a Labour candidate and does not represent the party.

The footage comes after Te Pāti Māori candidate Oriini Kaipara, incumbent MP for the Tāmaki Makaurau electorate, accused Leoni of visiting a gang pad during a debate broadcast by Whakaata Māori on October 21. Leoni initially denied visiting a gang pad, but later confirmed to Te Ao Māori News that Mongrel Mob members were present at an early October event.

“I attended a whānau function where some of those present were whānau gang members,” she said in a statement.

Leoni maintains she had not attended a gang pad during the election campaign.

“Many of my whānau are proud of my involvement in politics and have supported me throughout my political career. I’ve always tried to be a role model for my whānau,” she said.

Wearing Labour campaign branding and standing alongside her campaign hoardings, Leoni is heard encouraging people at the event to vote.

The footage in the video is about 90 seconds long. Leoni appears near the end, greeting people at the event, including Mongrel Mob members.

She also appears to take part in a Q&A, with her campaign hoardings visible.

“Some of them you might know who aren’t enrolled to vote and they can have the power to change the government,” she said.

During the Tāmaki Makaurau debate, Leoni acknowledged she has gang members in her whānau.

“I’ve been really open about my whānau, and that I also have whānau members who are gang members,” she said.

More to follow.