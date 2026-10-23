Kāwhia landowners face threats to burn down marae over beach closure

More than 600 landowners support closing vehicle access to protect Te Arai ō Wiwini, a breeding ground and nursery for pātiki and other fish.

A lagoon that serves as a breeding ground and nursery for pātiki and other fish is at the centre of a move to close nearby beach access to vehicles at Kāwhia.

Onepū Charitable Trust is preparing to install a wooden pole barrier on Saturday as visitors arrive in Kāwhia for Labour Weekend.

Daisy Horahaere Scott, of Ngāti Hikairo and Ngāti Mahuta, says more than 600 landowners support the closure. She says those backing it have faced threats, most recently a threat to burn down Maketū Marae.

Maketū Marae sits on the northern shore of Kāwhia Harbour and is the resting place of Tainui waka from Hawaiki.

“To threaten the destruction of our marae is very concerning,” Scott says.

“We had a hui with the landowners and those concerned or connected with the blockage. Everyone was adamant that we will continue and not take these threats.”

Scott says vehicles have driven over pipi beds, become stuck in the sand, and been caught by the incoming tide. Some, she notes, have been left in the water for two or three days.

“Our pipi beds have been destroyed, the pātiki have decreased in number. It’s just been treated with disrespect,” she says.

She adds that regular vehicle use is disturbing kaimoana and damaging the dunes that protect the harbour. However, the beach will remain open to walkers and horse riders.

Scott says those supporting the closure are open to an alternative vehicle route from the Aotea end. Last year, they petitioned Ōtorohanga District Council to investigate access through forestry land with the Tainui Kāwhia Incorporation.

She says they want work on an alternative route to begin, but believe cost has delayed progress.

Labour Weekend marks the start of what Scott calls the “silly season”, when visitors come to Kāwhia for Ocean Beach and Te Puia Springs.

She says they understand why people visit, but want to protect their land and Te Arai ō Wiwini.

“We’re wanting to save our land and also Te Arai ō Wiwini,” she says. “It’s the few that are doing this damage, but we’ve got to make a stand.”