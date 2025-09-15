Raki Māori: Soraya Peke-Mason seeks Horizons seat with pledge to put awa at centre

Part of a series of profiles Caption Soraya Peke-Mason has identified four pressing issues facing Horizons Regional council in the next three years. Photo: Supplied

Longstanding politician and community leader Soraya Peke-Mason is standing for Horizons Regional Council’s Raki Māori (Māori North) constituency, saying she will bring decades of political and governance experience to the role while ensuring iwi voices are central to decisions.

Born and raised in Castlecliff, Peke-Mason (Ngāti Apa, Ngāti Rangi, Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tainui) lives in Rātana and has been a justice of the peace for more than 30 years.

She was a Member of Parliament for the Labour Party from 2022 to 2023, entering Parliament off the Labour list when Trevor Mallard resigned.

Peke-Mason served 12 years as a Rangitīkei district councillor and has chaired a number of Māori authorities, including Ngāti Rangi’s post-settlement governance entity.

She said the role of a councillor is to represent community aspirations in discussion, planning and policy development – and to build strong relationships around the council table.

“Cross-table relationships are critical,” she said. “After over 20 years in politics and business I bring a myriad of experience, skills and networks to the table, from Parliament to flax roots.”

She identified four pressing issues facing Horizons in the next three years: responding to government legislative changes; tackling climate change and biodiversity loss; civil defence and flood mitigation; and rates affordability.

“These challenges are interconnected and will require robust, collaborative approaches,” she said.

If elected, Peke-Mason said she would champion the Whanganui port revitalisation project Te Pūwaha because of its potential to unlock wider opportunities for iwi aspirations linked to Te Awa Tupua, the Whanganui River.

“Te Pūwaha is about achieving the dreams and aspirations of our tūpuna.

“The benefits will resonate from te kāhui maunga ki Tangaroa – from the mountains to the sea.”

For Horizons, she said the legal recognition of Te Awa Tupua as a living entity must sit at the heart of all river-related work.

“Te Awa Tupua and Te Heke Ngahuru strategy must be at the centre of all discussion and development on the awa. How? By working together in partnership.”

Asked how she would ensure the diverse voices of rangatahi, kaumātua, tangata whenua and those who feel disconnected from local government are heard, Peke-Mason pointed to her existing networks.

“Our role is to represent and reach out to all marae, hapū, Māori authorities, formal and informal rōpū o te rohe, and wider communities.

“That means utilising networks with iwi, attending wānanga, understanding iwi settlements and taiao aspirations, hosting service desks and using social media.”

For Peke-Mason, the constituency is a “hidden gem” defined by its cultural heritage, wild landscapes and the rivers that run through it.

“Nothing is more special than the legal status of Te Awa Tupua o Whanganui, declared a legal person – an indivisible and living whole. It is unique to us and sets Whanganui apart from the rest of Aotearoa and the global indigenous world.”

Peke-Mason said she is committed to ensuring tangata whenua perspectives are embedded in regional governance.

“My priority is to represent our people’s aspirations, strengthen partnerships, and make decisions that respect both our environment and our communities.”

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air