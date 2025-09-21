Rangatahi learn carpentry skills while building whare for iwi

Rongomai Nepia, 18, said he hadn't really been doing anything before signing up for the course. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

This article was first published by RNZ

A group of South Taranaki rangatahi are reconnecting with their culture while learning carpentry skills building whare for local iwi, in a first-of-its kind collaboration with the Western Institute of Technology (WITT).

The 14 trainee builders are the first cohort on a project involving Ngāruahine hapū Ōkahu Inuāwai that aims to build four homes that will be taken to iwi land at nearby Okaiawa.

The former Tokaora Primary School on the outskirts of Hāwera is a hive of activity, with young men in high-vis putting the finishing touches to exterior cladding of a three bedroom home - due to be completed next month.

The hall at the former Tokaroa Primary School has been repurposed as a trades training classroom. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Tapuwae Pae Pātūtū kaiwhakahaere Gregg Parata said the project, which translates as Steps to Achievement, came about after iwi members identified housing as its most pressing need.

“What we’re doing here is that we’re training young men to be future builders in our communities and we’re building houses - this is the second house of four we require on the first piece of land - and what’s particularly interesting about this is we’re providing our young people a training opportunity at home on our own turf.”

Ngāruahine bought the first home - built by WITT trades academy students last year - ready-made. The whare would eventual provide homes for uri (descendants) of Ōkahu Inuāwai hapū and wider Ngāruahine whānau.

Gregg Parata said there was also a cultural dimension to the programme.

“We are talking expressly about Ngāruahine tanga, Ōkahu Inuāwai tanga and our identity (kuakiritanga). We use karakia to get a sense of focusing for the day and really just want to give some exposure to our young guys about how important their language and connections are, and to find out where they’re from.”

H said interwoven into the programme was Mātauranga Māori, language, stories, karakia and waiata much of it with John Hooker (Ngāruahine iwi, Ōkahu Inuāwai hapū) at nearby Aotearoa Marae.

Learning carpentry skills. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Parata was delighted with progress and at the commitment of the 14 trainee carpenters.

“This past month has seen the inspection of the roof - which we passed prior to iron going on - installation of the whare windows, a security fence erected, and roof installed.”

The students were working towards a New Zealand Certificate in Construction Trades Skills Carpentry (Level 3) - the gateway to an apprenticeship.

Programme manager Gregg Parata, left, and course tutor Clive Porter say the rangatahi come with their challenges but have been a pleasure to work with. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Clive Porter was delivering the programme for WITT.

“I teach them how to use skill saw, a drop saw and how to set out a building, things like that. I’ve expressed to them that you’ll never go to your first job as an apprentice and set out a house or a roof.

“You’re always going to be working with a carpenter or a builder or someone like that. It’s my job that whenever the foreman or whoever they’re working with says ‘go and cut me so many lengths of timber at such a length’ they do that and understand what’s required of them.”

He was realistic about the rangatahi’s prospects.

“Out of the 14 will they all be apprentices or get an apprenticeship? Probably not in the economic times we’ve got at the moment and some of them have already admitted it’s probably not what they want.

“So, hopefully if we will get half of them or close to half into a position of some sort, even if it is not an apprenticeship. If we give them skills to go into the workforce that’s the main thing.”

Rongomai Nepia and Conrad Parata were enjoying the camaraderie on the course. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

Gregg son’s Conrad was at a loose end when he signed up.

“I kind of just of chose it because it was a bit of a struggle to find a job and I wanted to get a bit of experience before trying to get an apprenticeship, but I’m finding it all good.”

The 19-year-old was now targeting that apprenticeship, and beyond.

“One hundred percent. Hopefully we get put into positions after this course and if I do get an apprenticeship I’ll be happy as, and hopefully one day end up with my own business and stuff.”

Rongomai Nepia was glad he joined the course.

“I wasn’t really doing much before this, nothing to be honest. I found a pamphlet online and signed up myself, and yeah, it was a really good decision. Just building being a new thing for me completely different from what I’m used to, and yeah, it’s the sort of thing I’m in to.”

The 18-year-old said beyond the building skills he had learnt, he’d made mates for life.

“First off the boys, the boys I’ve met on this course we have good relations definitely, most definitely. We get together on the weekends watch a bit of footie, have a beer, yeah, it’s forever lasting.”

Fourteen rangatahi are learning carpentry skills building a house at Tokaora. Photo: RNZ / Robin Martin

The deputy director of trades at WITT, Kerrie Thomson-Booth, felt privileged to be part of the collaboration with hapū to build houses at Tokaora.

“This kaupapa is more than just building a whare - it’s about strengthening connections, sharing knowledge, and working alongside hapū, akonga (students), and the wider community.

“I’m grateful to have played a small part in this journey and proud to have contributed to a project that will leave a lasting legacy for whānau and future generations.”

The programme - which was also open to young women - aimed to begin building its third home in the first semester of 2026.

It was supported by Māori and Pasifika Trade Training (MPTT) scholarships (funded by Tertiary Education Commission) and Youth Guarantee (funded by the Ministry of Education). MPTT support included personal protective equipment and tools.

By Robin Martin of RNZ