Push for te reo as working language in government

The Māori Language Commission head says the fight for equal recognition of te reo Māori is far from over, saying the Government has no binding policy to protect the language.

Ngāhiwi Apanui-Barr, Chief Executive of Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori, says the lack of clear direction is a fundamental gap.

“Kāore i te Kāwana tētahi tauākī e pā ana ki te reo Māori, koinā hoki tētahi mate.”

Current law lacks teeth

Under the Māori Language Act 2016, government agencies are encouraged to use te reo Māori. But Apanui says there is currently no legal obligation.

“Arā te ture mō te reo engari kei reira tētahi wāhanga e kī ana, kāore e noho haepapa ana te kāwanatanga i raro tonu i te ture, me, ki te kore a ia e tutuki te wāhanga ki a ia.”

Apanui is calling for a binding policy statement to ensure all government agencies are accountable for promoting and using te reo Māori.

Te Mātāwai Co-Chairs, Brenda Soutar and Mātai Smith

Backing from Māori leaders

Supporters say a Parliament-backed statement would provide consistency across governments.

Co-Chair of Te Mātāwai, Mātai Smith, says te reo Māori should be embedded across the public service.

“Me noho ko te reo Māori hei reo mahi i ngā ratonga Karauna katoa.”

Smith says measurable targets could drive real change.

“Ko tētahi ine mārama: kia piki ake te tokomaha o ngā kaimahi Karauna ka taea te whakahaere i ā rātou mahi i te reo Māori hei tauira, kia tae ki te 25% i roto i te tekau tau.”

Coalition deal and branding changes

The 2023 coalition deal between National and New Zealand First required English-first naming and communications across the public service; however, it excluded Māori agencies.

Over the past year, several agencies shifted their branding back to English, with ministers insisting changes were managed within existing budgets.

Smith believes a partnership is needed, pointing to a successful collaboration with Waka Kotahi on bilingual road signs with the previous Labour Government.

“He tauira pai ko te wā i mahi ngātahi ai Te Mātāwai me Waka Kotahi ki te whakatairanga i ngā tohu rori ā-rua. Nā te Karauna ngā pūnaha me ngā rauemi i whakarato, ā, nā te mana whenua ngā ingoa me ngā reo ā-iwi i ārahi. He tohu tēnei o te tino mahi tahi i te mahi, ehara i te pepa anake.”

Tribunal inquiry

Concerns about the coalition’s approach are currently before the Waitangi Tribunal, with the urgent inquiry, WAI 3327, looking to examine te reo Māori in the public sector.

Apanui submitted evidence last year and says Te Taura Whiri is currently working alongside Te Puni Kōkiri, providing the capability to develop this reo policy for the public sector.