Former National MP Harete Hipango-Brownlie confirmed as NZ First candidate in Whanganui

Former National Party MP, will now stand for NZ First in the 2026 election.

Former National MP Harete Hipango-Brownlie has been confirmed as New Zealand First’s candidate for Whanganui, marking the latest former politician and party defection to Winston Peters’s party ahead of the general election.

Hipango-Brownlie is part of New Zealand First’s latest tranche of selections announced on Thursday, alongside Napier City councillor Te Kira Lawrence, who will contest the East Cape electorate (formerly known as East Coast electorate).

The announcement continues New Zealand First’s recruitment of former politicians as it builds its election line-up.

Hipango-Brownlie previously represented the Whanganui electorate for National from 2017 to 2020 before returning to Parliament as a list MP in 2021 following the resignation of Nick Smith.

She left Parliament after the 2023 election, in which she unsuccessfully contested the Māori electorate of Te Tai Hauāuru.

New Zealand First described Hipango-Brownlie as bringing more than 30 years’ experience across law, health, governance and public policy.

“Grounded in both Māori and European heritage, Hipango-Brownlie brings a unique perspective shaped by decades of experience working across the justice system, public service, iwi organisations and Parliament,” the party said.

It said she was committed to “strong communities, responsible governance, practical solutions and ensuring Whanganui has a strong, experienced voice advocating for its future.”

Her move to New Zealand First follows her appearance at the party’s annual convention last year, when she confirmed she had joined the party.

Hipango-Brownlie is the latest former MP to join New Zealand First’s ranks ahead of the election, following the announcements of former Labour minister Stuart Nash and former National MP Alfred Ngaro as candidates.

Former broadcaster and ex-politician Michael Laws has also been selected by the party.

Also announced on Thursday was Te Kira Lawrence, who will stand in East Cape.

Te Kira Lawrence, NZ First candidate for East Cape. She is currently a sitting Napier City Councillor.

A first-term Napier City councillor elected in 2025, Lawrence currently works as an outreach adviser in the New Zealand First Leader’s Office and serves on several council committees, including risk and assurance, community-led initiatives, flood resilience and regional waste planning.

The party said Lawrence had built a career spanning community engagement, governance and public service and would campaign on supporting families, businesses, rural communities and local industry across the East Coast.City