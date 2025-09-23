Tributes flow for Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII

Tributes continue to pour in following the loss of Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, with most political parties sending their condolences.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon sends condolences to Lady Susan and Tā Tumu Te Heuheu’s whānau and the people of Ngāti Tūwharetoa following his passing this morning.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa have long worked with successive National governments with what Luxon described as mutual respect for roles and responsibilities.

“Sir Tumu was a fierce and humble leader for his people, their land, and their water, including the majestic Tongariro National Park and Lake Taupō, which all New Zealanders and visitors enjoy,” Luxon said.

“Sir Tumu continued that tradition, and his legacy will endure for generations.”

The National Party supported the Ngāti Tūwharetoa (Bay of Plenty) Claims Settlement Bill from its first reading in 2004. At the time, Tā Tumu’s sister-in-law, Dame Georgina Manunui te Heuheu, was a National Party MP.

Taupō District Mayor David Trewavas called Tā Tumu a man of great mana, who led his people with dignity and strength.

“I knew Tā Tumu personally over many years and admired and respected him deeply. His influence and leadership have made a huge mark, not just for his iwi and hapū but on the wider Taupō district and its people.

“This is a difficult time for the people of Ngāti Tūwhareto, and I join with them in mourning Tā Tumu’s passing. I also extend condolences to the iwi and Tā Tumu’s whānau on behalf of the Taupō District Council, its elected members and staff.”

From Wednesday, the flag at the Great Lake Centre in Taupō will fly at half-mast.

New Zealand First leader, Winston Peters, wrote, “Sir Tumu Te Heuheu Tukino VIII was a much-admired leader for his people of Tuwharetoa and a revered figure within Māoridom.

“He succeeded his father, Sir Hepi Hoani Te Heuheu Tukino VII, as the Tuwharetoa Ariki. Both of these men made significant contributions to the life of our nation.”

In a social media post, Te Pāti Māori wrote: “Te tapu i a koe nō te toi o ngā rangi, nō te hā o Te Atua. Haere atu rā e Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu Tūkino VIII, moe mai rā i roto i ngā ringaringa o Te Atua ❤️🤍🖤"

With the Green Party taking to Instagram, writing: “He kaitiaki mutunga kore a Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu mō tōna whakapapa, te tangata me te taiao. Ka aroha hoki ki ngā uri o Tongariro te maunga.”

“The enduring kaitiaki of Tongriro te maunga, Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu, has passed away. His legacy precedes him, and we send all of our aroha to Lady Susan Te Heuheu and all uri of Tongariro te maunga.”