Te Pāti Māori emails to reassure members after ties cut with Toitū Te Tiriti

This article was first published by RNZ

Te Pāti Māori is seeking to reassure members following accusations the party is ego-driven and dictatorial, as a planned “reset” is set to be announced next week.

The party emailed its membership addressing the allegations, and held electorate meetings online on Thursday night following queries about the recent media coverage.

The party also posted the contents of the email to their wider supporters on social media.

It came as Toitū Te Tiriti cut ties with the party, with its spokesperson citing leadership concerns, a clash of values, and the need for independence.

In an interview with Te Ao Māori News, Eru Kapa-Kingi said the party’s leadership style was “problematic” and “effectively a dictatorship model”.

He criticised the party for failing to hold its annual general meeting and national council hui, despite constitutional requirements.

Eru Kapa-Kingi. Photo: RNZ / Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Te Pāti Māori declined RNZ’s requests for an interview but provided a written response, saying the party supported Toitū Te Tiriti’s independence.

“This was always our vision: that the kaupapa be carried and grown by the people themselves, not by any political party or individual,” the spokesperson said.

It explained the AGM had been delayed due to the passing of MP Takutai Tarsh Kemp.

The party also pushed back on the leadership criticism, saying all appointments and decisions had been made through proper constitutional and tikanga-based processes, and no formal complaints had been lodged.

RNZ understands at least one person raised concerns about leadership behaviour through another formal channel.

On Thursday night, members were sent an email acknowledging the allegations that had been made about “our movement with respect to its culture, leadership and constitutional compliance”.

It stated the party wanted to make “three things clear”:

We will address any media about this issue with respect for all parties involved. He mana, he tapu tō te tangata.

We will not enter into any battle that drives wedges between our people or our movements. To do this will be counter to our values and counterproductive to our collective vision for kotahitanga, tino rangatiratanga and mana motuhake.

We want to assure you that we will continue to uphold and protect the integrity of this movement which includes the protection of all of its members and their whānau.

The email also outlined the party’s official response to the allegations, which were made one week before the party’s newest MP Oriini Kaipara is scheduled to make her Maiden speech in Parliament.

The party said it was focused on a “bigger task”, building an “Aotearoa Hou grounded in Te Tiriti”.

Following Kaipara’s maiden speech, it said the party would be “sharing our reset and our vision for the path ahead”.

“Our leaders will share an address reflecting on where we have come from, what we have endured, and the direction we are charting for the future.

“Guided by the roadmap given in the address of Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, now is the time to heed the call, redirect our waka and remain focused on the strength, solutions, and possibilities of an Aotearoa Hou.”

‘Work to do’

The reset was planned before the accusations by Kapa-Kingi were reported, and comes after a period where Te Pāti Māori has been in the spotlight due to racially charged comments by Te Tai Tonga MP Tākuta Ferris, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi’s demotion as whip and Kaipara’s resounding victory in Tāmaki Makaurau.

Mariameno Kapa-Kingi. Photo: VNP / Phil Smith

On Wednesday this week, Mariameno Kapa-Kingi - who told media she was disappointed about the demotion, and felt she wasn’t consulted - told Te Hiku media “changes may well be afoot” in relation to upcoming party meetings.

On current polling, Labour would need to work with Te Pāti Māori if it wanted to form a government at the next election.

Speaking to reporters in Auckland on Thursday, Labour leader Chris Hipkins said Te Pāti Māori appeared to be a “long way away” from playing a constructive role in a future government.

“I think Te Pāti Māori have got some internal issues of their own to work through before we could have that conversation with them. They look like they’re quite a long way away from being ready to play a constructive role in any future government,” he said.

Asked whether he had a direct message for the party, Hipkins said: “They need to sort themselves out.”

Hipkins has been increasingly critical of the party and how it has handled comments made by Ferris towards non-Māori volunteering for Labour in the Tāmaki Makaurau by-election.

While the co-leaders apologised, party president John Tamihere said he agreed with the “substance” of Ferris’ remarks.

Ferris himself has defended his comments in defiance of the co-leaders.

“They seem to have a bit of difficulty in figuring out exactly what their stance is. So they need to do that, and I’ll make that call closer to the election,” Hipkins said on Thursday.

Hipkins said Ferris’ attitude “makes him wholly unsuitable for any kind of leadership role in government”.

By Lillian Hanly of RNZ