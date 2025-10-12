Local elections 2025: Tania Tapsell re-elected as Rotorua mayor

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell set to be re-elected for a second term. Photo / RNZ

Rotorua has re-elected Tania Tapsell as mayor in a landslide, according to progress results.

Tapsell saw off competition from Don Paterson, Robert Lee, Haehaetu Barrett and Takeina Fraser to retain her position.

Speaking to Local Democracy Reporting, Tapsell said she is “incredibly humbled” for the support from the city and is looking forward to “continuing to lead” Rotorua.

“I’m ambitious and energised for the next three years and look forward to building a strong and high-performing new council,” she said.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell celebrates after being re-elected for a second term today. Photo / Facebook

While subject to change, progress results have Tapsell holding a giant lead over her two nearest candidates, Don Paterson in second and Robert Lee in third.

Paterson congratulated Tapsell on her win, saying she had some “bright policies” he looks forward to seeing “come to fruition”.

Paterson has been re-elected to council and said he is looking forward to working with Tapsell again.

Lee also offered congratulations to Tapsell: “Democracy has spoken and good on you,” he said.

Tapsell has been a Rotorua councillor on three occasions and was elected mayor for the first time in 2022. Her campaign saw her seek re-election based on “unfinished business” from her first term including the reopening of the Rotorua Museum and delivery of core services.

Tapsell confirmed that Sandra Kai Fong will return as deputy mayor, following her re-election to the general ward.

“Together we gave the previous term our all, I’m so proud of the progress we achieved for this great place we call home.”

Council seats

Paterson and Kai Fong will be joined on Rotorua’s council by new faces Ben Sandford and Te-Rika Temara Benfell.

Initial results place Sandford, a former winter Olympian, third in the voting for Rotorua’s general ward,

He will be joined by returning councillors Fisher Wang, Gregg Brown, Paterson and Lee from the general ward, although it is close between Lee and Conan O’Brien for the sixth seat.

In the Māori ward, Temara Benfell has come out on top in the early tally for the three seats.

Trevor Maxwell is in second and set to crack a half-century as a councillor, setting an outright New Zealand record for his service.

New Zealand's longest-serving councillor, Trevor Maxwell. Photo / Alan Gibson

Maxwell, who is in his late 70s, will have 51 years of service by the end of his term.

“I’m quite proud and very, very honoured,” he told the Rotorua Daily Post at the playground near his Ohinemutu home this afternoon.

He said he was also pleased that Rotorua had voted to keep Māori wards.

“That is also a wonderful thing for us here, because it could easily have gone the other way.”

The third Māori ward seat is currently going to former Rotorua Lakes councillor Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, but her narrow lead over sitting councillor Rawiri Waru could easily change in the final wash-up.

Karen Barker was elected unopposed to the rural ward.

Full progress results

Mayor

Tania Tapsell

General ward

Fisher Wang

Sandra Kai Fong

Ben Sandford

Gregg Brown

Don Paterson

Robert Lee

Māori ward

Te Rika Temara-Benfell

Trevor Horowaewae Maxwell

Merepeka Raukawa-Tait

Rural ward

Karen Barker

Rotorua Rural Community Board

Colin Guyton

Tina Marshall

Karen Forlong

Tina Rose

Bay of Plenty Regional Council - Rotorua constituency

Raj Kumar

Anna Grayling

Bay of Plenty Regional Council - Ōkūrei Māori constituency

Allan Iwi Te Whau

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.