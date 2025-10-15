Mixed Māori ward outcomes: Some councillors stay, others face disestablishment

24 councils have voted to scrap Māori wards after 2028, with 18 voting to keep them. But councillors say this is not an accurate reflection of community voices.

Across Aotearoa, voters have delivered surprising and mixed outcomes in Māori ward referendums.

Of the 42 councils that held referendums, 25 voted to disestablish their wards, while 17 opted to retain them.

For some councillors, the results mean sharply divergent futures: re-elected Hastings District councillor Heather Te Au Skipworth and newly elected Northland Regional councillor Arama Morunga will see their wards dissolved in 2028, while Gisborne District Māori councillor Rhonda Tibble can look past three years, following Gisborne’s decision against the disestablishment of their Māori ward.

The split outcomes leave many Māori representatives reflecting on what the next term will mean for local Māori representation and community influence.

Heather Te Au Skipworth, re-elected as a councillor for the Takitimu Māori Ward in Hastings, described her win as bittersweet.

“My main focus was on Māori wards, it wasn’t about myself getting re-elected,” she says.

“It was hard to celebrate my win and those around the table.”

She believes the referendum results do not truly reflect the community’s perspective. Although the vote was close - 10,443 for retaining and 11,759 against - she points to council phrasing and voting procedures that may have influenced outcomes.

“I wouldn’t say 50/50 is a true representation of the Heretaunga community.”

“The terminology around council needs to change as well, in regards to the council table, the council papers were always talking about the ratepayer, which excludes many of our whānau in our community.”

Despite 25 councils voting to scrap Māori wards after 2028, preliminary nationwide results show strong support for Māori representation on local councils.

Close to half a million voters backed Māori wards, compared with about 400,000 opposed.

STRATEGIZE ➡️ ACTUALIZE for the Government General Elections 2026 We out taking down the last of my signs today. Still... Posted by Heather Te Au-Skipworth on Saturday, October 11, 2025

He māngai hou mō Te Tai Tokerau

In Northland, the margin was closer than expected. Nearly 31,000 voted no to Māori wards, but 29,589 voted yes. Arama Morunga, newly elected to the Te Raki Māori seat on Northland Regional Council, says, “We were somewhat pretty close to keeping the seats.”

Morunga was a frontrunner in his local election, joining Pita Tipene in his first term in local government.

”What I take from that, though, is we still have a lot of work to do, [to] present and demonstrate how regional council, district council impacts whānau and hapū.”

The referendum in Northland attracted over 60,000 votes - more than the total votes for councillors.

Even though Skipworth and Morunga were elected, their Māori wards face disestablishment. Morunga urges taking advantage of the next term to secure and align more Māori-focused initiatives.

“We still have these special votes to come through, so hopefully that will tip the scale.”

Tamaiti ako ana i te kāinga, tū ana ki te marae tau ana. A child taught at home, will stand on the marae with... Posted by Arama Morunga for NRC Te Raki on Monday, August 25, 2025

Ka āmine Te Tai Rāwhiti ki ngā wāri Māori

In contrast, Te Tai Rāwhiti voters were clear in their stance to retain Māori wards, with nearly 9,500 voting yes and around 5,500 no.

Rhonda Tibble, re-elected as one of five councillors, is thrilled with the turnout.

“Kei te hīkaka tonu i te āhuatanga i kite atu, ko te nuinga o Te Tai Rāwhiti, ngā kaipōti o Te Tai Rāwhiti, i a rātau te manako kia ora mai te wāri Māori, nā reira, he whiwhinga nui tērā.”

She noted the significance of Te Tiriti o Waitangi as a foundation for the relationship between tangata whenua and tangata tiriti.

“Mā roto i tērā ka kitea mai, kei te ngaungau tonu te tāmi o te koronitanga.”

Kua takoto te mānuka, kua rite ngā rautaki

Councils that did not retain Māori wards will keep their current wards and councillors until 2028.

Morunga says, “I think what that means is we just have to get savvy and strategic around how we re-enter council at the decision-making table.”

“If that does mean go in the general seat, then so be it.”

Tibble revealed that councillors have already planned their priorities and budgets for the next three years.

“Kei reira kē te aronga whakamua o ēnei tau e toru hei kōkiritanga mā tātau.”

Full election results are expected to be released this Friday