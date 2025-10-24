Lidia Thorpe flags alleged court meddling by Northern Territory Attorney-General

Victorian senator Lidia Thorpe has reffered the Northern Territory Attorney-General to the NT's corruption watchdog. Source: supplied Source: AAP / Diego Fedele

This story was first published by NITV

Senator Lidia Thorpe has filed a report with the NT Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) on Tuesday, accusing the NT Attorney-General of “undermining” the independence of the court and its powers.

It follows a leaked email, reported by the ABC, from the NT’s top judge, written to the Attorney-General’s Department, asking its acting chief executive not to interfere with the court’s media communications.

Senator Thorpe’s referral to the ICAC expresses concerns that the department is “exerting undue influence of the course of justice” and “undermining the independence of the judiciary”.

“The way her department has acted is completely unacceptable,” Senator Thorpe told NITV in a statement.

“I’m not saying the Attorney-General is guilty of anything yet - that’s why I’ve referred this to ICAC to investigate,” Senator Thorpe said.

In September, it was revealed NT Attorney-General Marie-Clare Boothby is related to hit-and-run driver Jake Danby, who avoided jail time after an incident that left one Aboriginal man dead and another injured in June 2024.

Calls for a full investigation

The allegations, referred to by Senator Thorpe, reference an email sent by Chief Justice Grant to the CEO of the department, Leonique Swart, as he believed the Supreme Court’s media was blocked from sending a media statement to The Australian newspaper.

In response to the ABC, both the Attorney-General’s Department and the court’s media officer stated that the email was the result of a misunderstanding, which has since been resolved.

Senator Thorpe has called for a full investigation by ICAC into any attempts to influence court operations.

“ICAC needs to get to the bottom of this, and the NT Attorney-General can’t just shrug it off. If she denies involvement, she should welcome an ICAC investigation,” Senator Thorpe said.

One Aboriginal man dead and another injured

In September, 24-year-old Jake Danby was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order, including five months home detention, after hitting two Aboriginal pedestrians with his car in June 2024.

The incident left one man dead and another injured.

The NT Supreme Court heard Mr Danby fled the scene and then labelled the incident a “two for one combo”, calling the victims “dogs” and “oxygen thieves” in text messages to friends afterwards.

It was later revealed that the NT Attorney-General Marie-Clare Boothby is related to Mr Danby who is her sister’s stepson.

At the time Ms Boothby denied her office had ever been involved in the matter and said she had disclosed the conflict to the then CLP opposition leader a the time of the incident.