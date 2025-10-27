Nearly 1 million hectares of Cape York, Australia, has been handed back to Traditional Owners

Huge granite cairns at Cape Melville. Cape Melville National Park is within the Yiithuwarra Native Title determination. Source: iStockphoto / Uwe Moser/Getty Images

This article was first published on NITV.

The Federal Court of Australia has formally recognised the Guugu Yimidhirr, Yiithuwarra, and Wuthathi Peoples as the Traditional Owners of approximately 915,000 hectares of land in Cape York.

Hearings took place this week in Cooktown and Cairns.

The decision is a significant development in the legal recognition of Indigenous land rights in the region, which has a strong history of organising by the Guugu Yimidhirr, Yiithuwarra, and Wuthathi peoples.

In the 1970s, Wuthathi Elders spearheaded campaigns against industrial developments, such as sand-mining at Shelburne Bay and a proposed space base at Cape Flattery.

These efforts contributed to the formation of the Cape York Land Council (CYLC) in 1990.

Now, more than three decades later, the Federal Court has affirmed the unbroken connection of these communities to their traditional lands.

The determination follows extensive negotiations with the State of Queensland, local councils, and private entities.

Richie Ah Mat, Acting CEO of the Cape York Land Council, emphasised the significance of the ruling.

“This recognition reflects the resilience and unity of our people, who have fought for land rights for generations,” he said in a statement.

Elders from the communities expressed relief at the long-awaited justice.

“This recognition affirms what our families have always known – that we are the Traditional Owners of this Country,” said Guugu Yimidhirr Elder Erica Deeral.

“After all these years, it feels good to know our hard work wasn’t in vain,” added Yiithuwarra Elder Hans Pearson.

Clara Day, Chair of the Cape York Land Council, acknowledged the contributions of past generations, many of whom did not live to see the outcome.

She also noted that this decision could help foster collaboration between Indigenous communities, local industries, and conservation efforts.

By Dan Butler of NITV.