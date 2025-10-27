Whare Tapawhā: Utilising Māori methods for mental wellbeing

Over 30 years since kaupapa Māori-based mental health models began, rangatahi Māori from the Puāwai Project insist that it is vital to their wellbeing.

Over 30 years since kaupapa Māori-based mental health frameworks were first introduced in Aotearoa, around 30 percent of Māori adults report experiencing a mental illness in the past year. Yet Māori continue to emphasise that cultural reconnection lies at the centre of their wellbeing.

“Kei roto i ngā whakaaro Māori, ngā mātauranga Māori ngā rongoā, me kī, ngā puna hei whakaora anō i a tātau mehemea e raru ana tō tātau mauri,” says Dr Pikihuia Pomare, Associate Professor in Kaupapa Māori Psychology at Massey University.

With more than 20 years in psychology, Dr Pomare believes many mental health issues, particularly for Māori, stem from the impacts of colonisation.

“Mēnā ka titiro ki ngā rangahau o te ao whānui e kīia ana, ko ngā iwi kua rongo i tērā āhuatanga o te tāmitanga, ka raru hoki te taha hauora, te taha mātauranga me te nui hoki o tātau e uru atu ki ngā whare herehere, arā ko te intergenerational trauma tērā.”

She says even everyday spaces such as the doctor’s office, workplace or classroom can feel unsafe.

“He nui ngā taiapa kei reira kia noho tātau i roto i te oranga tonutanga i ngā wā katoa.”

Measuring the impact of kaupapa Māori approaches

Te Whatu Ora told Te Ao Māori News that around 148,000 people accessed mental health services last year, including about 42,000 Māori. Spokesperson Tania Pritchard says kaupapa Māori models provide an essential holistic foundation for wellbeing.

“These models embrace a holistic approach to wellbeing that acknowledges the interconnectedness of mental, physical, cultural and social health,” she says.

Pritchard praised Whakahohoro Te Hau, a Waitaha-based programme that intervenes early to support whānau Māori experiencing distress.

“This initiative highlights the critical role of relational approaches, cultural responsiveness and holistic support in improving mental health outcomes for Māori.”

She also noted that Māori exceeded national targets for faster access to both specialist and primary mental health and addiction services.

Dr Pomare says it is difficult to measure success for kaupapa Māori services using Western indicators, but a person’s mauri is one clear indicator.

“[Mēnā] kāore he take kia piri tonu ki ngā ratonga hauora, mehemea kia wetekina ngā here ki wērā ratonga hauora.”

Nearly 14,000 people engaged specifically with kaupapa Māori mental health services, including more than 9,000 Māori. Through her work, Dr Pomare has seen the benefits extend across communities.

“Tino rata ana ki ngā tauiwi, ki ngā Pākehā ēnei āhuatanga Māori, te waiata, te reo, ngā āhuatanga whakatau mauri.”

Despite this success, Māori psychologists make up only about six percent of the national workforce.

“He raru tērā i te mea he maha ngā tangata e hiahia i ērā momo āwhina,” Dr Pomare says.

“Engari kei roto i ō tātau whānau te hunga e tino mātau ana, tino mātanga ki ngā mahi rongoā Māori, kapa haka, ēnei pūkenga mō te mātauranga Māori.”

Ko Maraanea Matika (right) te kaiwhakahaere o Manawa Ariki. Photo / Hauora Aotearoa.

By rangatahi, for rangatahi

Mental health challenges remain particularly acute among young people. One in five youth in Aotearoa experience psychological distress, and most of them are Māori. For Jase Te Patu, this issue is deeply personal. He founded Hauora Aotearoa after the death of his teina.

“Nā tērā pouritanga ka hānga au i tētehi kaupapa hei āwhina i aku irāmutu,” he says.

Hauora Aotearoa is a kaupapa Māori mental health charity that partners with 20 secondary schools across Aotearoa. The group supports student wellbeing through trauma-informed practices grounded in Te Whare Tapa Whā.

“Tokotoru a mātau rangatahi i mate i te whakamōmori i te tīmatanga o tēnei tau,” Te Patu says.

“I te wā e hanga ana ngā pakeke i tētehi kaupapa mō te hauora hinengaro mā ngā rangatahi, kāore mātau ngā pakeke e kōrero ana ki ngā rangatahi i te tuatahi.”

To change that, Hauora Aotearoa launched the Puāwai Project, a platform created by rangatahi for rangatahi. It asked young people, “If you had $500 to create change in mental health, what would you do?”

More than 50 rangatahi applied, sharing stories of grief, identity, racism, isolation and burnout, with creative ideas involving art, movement, podcasts, wānanga and community projects. Ten were selected to receive $500 each to activate their kaupapa.

“Ko te tino whāinga, kia whiu i te rākau kōrero ki a rātau te hunga taiohi,” Te Patu says.

Among the recipients is 20-year-old mother of two, Maraanea Matika.

“My kaupapa is named in honour of my babies, Manawa Ariki. It’s a by-rangatahi for-rangatahi kaupapa all about making hauora Māori an accessible option for rangatahi to explore – noho marae, learning more about whakapapa and encouraging rangatahi to explore their whakapapa and return back to their kāinga.”

The initiatives were showcased at the inaugural Puāwai Summit in Whanganui, where more than 200 young people gathered to share kōrero, art, storytelling and healing spaces.

“I think for me it’s all about, that’s the tūāpapa – being able to understand who you are and where you come from. And that’s sort of the foundations of your hauora,” Matika says.

The rangatahi also shared their kōrero on the Puāwai Podcast.

National helplines:

Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234

Healthline: 0800 611 116

If it’s an emergency and you or someone else is in danger, call 111 immediately.