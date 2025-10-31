People going to Tauranga kapa haka event asked to take measles precautions

This article was first published on RNZ.

A Māori health coalition is asking those attending the National Primary Schools Kapa Haka competition to take precautions to prevent measles from spreading.

Thirteen measles cases have been reported across the motu in this current outbreak.

Dr Nina Bevin from the National Hauora Coalition said concerns about a week-long kapa haka event in Tauranga, set to begin on Sunday, were raised at a hui with Māori and Pacific GPs this week.

“This event was specifically raised [at the hui]. We’ve had some assurances from the National Public Health Service. They’ve been working with the organising committee of the event, and there will be on-site immunisation providers and health services.

“They’ll also be asking the kapa to check their vaccination status before travelling to Tauranga for the event.”

Bevin said those with children under one should be cautious about attending large public events right now.

“I’d definitely be concerned if I had an under one-year-old in my whānau and I was travelling to that event. We know our young tamariki are particularly at risk of severe outcomes if they do get measles.”

She stressed that everyone had a part to play in preventing the spread of measles by making sure they were immunised.

“Measles is a very serious illness. We need to act now to protect our whānau and our mokopuna from measles.

‘If you were born after 1969, check your vaccination status. If you haven’t had two doses of the measles vaccine got get another dose. It’s safe to have additional doses, there’s no harm."

She said people could check their vaccination details with their GP or other health care provider, or by calling the vaccination helpline on 0800 28 29 26.

By RNZ.