‘Kei te ū pūmau a Oriini me Hana’ rumours dispelled of further MP departures and what next for Te Tai Tokerau

Te Pāti Māori has shut down speculation of further MP departures following Mariameno Kapa-Kingi's split from the party

Te Pāti Māori says two of its MPs remain “100 percent committed” to the party, pushing back on speculation of further departures following Mariameno Kapa-Kingi’s split and the launch of her new Te Tai Tokerau Party.

The reassurance comes after online speculation and media reporting in recent days suggested Tāmaki Makaurau MP Oriini Kaipara and Hauraki-Waikato MP Hana-Rāwhiti Maipi-Clarke could also be reconsidering their futures with the party.

On Monday night, Kaipara publicly rejected claims she had spoken to reporters about potentially leaving Te Pāti Māori.

“I confirm that the comments claiming to be mine are not. I did not and have not spoken with any reporter on this matter,” Kaipara said in a public statement.

“To be clear, I remain a committed member of Te Pāti Māori, committed to Tāmaki Makaurau, and committed to making this a one term government.”

Rawiri Waititi, Oriini Kaipara, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer at Hoani Waititi Marae

The statement followed concerns raised by Te Pāti Māori over comments attributed to Kaipara in media reporting, which the party says were not made by the MP herself.

Speaking to Te Ao News, co-leader Rawiri Waititi, said both Kaipara and Maipi-Clarke remained firmly behind the party despite recent speculation.

“Kei te ū rawa atu, 100 paihēneti kei te ū rawa atu,” Waititi said.

Waititi said Maipi-Clarke had recently met with supporters and whānau who encouraged her to stay with the movement.

“I hui tahi a Hana me ōna pakeke me ōna kaitautoko i roto i te wiki kua hipa ake me tā rātou whakahau me noho, me pūmau, me ū.”

He also defended Kaipara after what he described as inaccurate reporting around her position.

“Kei te ū tonu,” he said of Kaipara.

“Nā ngā mahi kōrero a te hunga pāpāho e mea ana ki a au i kōrero ia… engari kāore tika wēnā kōrero. I teka wēnā kōrero.”

Waititi said speculation and “ngutu kūia” style political gossip had escalated online, urging people to look deeper than headlines and social media commentary.

“Me ruku ki roto i te tika o ngā kōrero, kia kaua tātou e kite i te headline, te rage bait rānei.”

What next for Te Tai Tokerau?

Kua whakapuakina e Mariameno Kapa-Kingi, mema Māori o Te Tai Tokerau, ka tū ia hei kaiwhakataetae motuhake ki te tūru tōrangapū o Te Tai Tokerau hei te kōwhiri

While Te Pāti Māori aims to steady the ship, attention is now turning to who will contest Te Tai Tokerau for the party after Kapa-Kingi’s departure from the party.

Waititi confirmed a meeting was held in the north on Monday night involving party members, and there have been three potential candidates identified.

“Kei te mōhio i hui tahi rātou me te mea hoki he nui ngā ingoa kua karawhiua ki runga i te tēpu kia tū hei tangata mō te pāti i roto i Te Tai Tokerau hei te tau pōti haere ake nei.”

Hone Harawira calls for unity. Photo supplied.

He would not confirm who those names were, but said he was excited by the calibre of people.

“Kei te tino harikoa au i te puta i wērā ingoa hei ingoa mō Te Tai Tokerau.”

Waititi said the final decision would rest with the people of Te Tai Tokerau rather than the party leadership.

“Ehara nā Te Pāti Māori tērā e tohutohu… mā Te Tai Tokerau anō Te Tai Tokerau e kōrero.”

The comments come amid growing speculation former MP Hone Harawira could return to politics for Te Pāti Māori.

Harawira earlier told Te Ao News he could “neither confirm nor deny” whether he would stand, saying his immediate focus was rebuilding the party and membership base in the north following recent upheaval.

Asked directly about Harawira’s potential candidacy, Waititi again stopped short of confirming anything, but acknowledged the former MP’s role in helping reorganise the movement in Te Tai Tokerau.

“Kei te mihi atu ki ngā tāngata pērā anō i a Hone, kei te whakariterite i Te Pāti Māori ki roto i Te Tai Tokerau.”

“Kei te kitea ko ia tētahi e kaha nei ki te whakatōpū anō hoki i a Te Tai Tokerau.”

Waititi said candidate announcements for both Te Tai Tokerau and Te Tai Tonga were expected in the coming weeks as internal processes continue.

He confirmed that all other candidates for the other electorates had been confirmed, including himself for Waiariki, Debbie Ngarewa-Packer for Te Tai Hauāuru, Hana Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke for Hauraki-Waikato, Oriini Kaipara for Tāmaki Makaurau and Haley Maxwell for Ikaroa-Rāwhiti.