Kaiti School bus involved in car crash in Rotorua

A person has died, and two others critically injured following a crash in a Rotorua suburb between a bus and a car last night.

The bus was carrying Gisborne-based, Kaiti School from the Mana Kuratahi national kapa haka competition in Tauranga to their accommodation.

Three kids from the school were taken to hospital and have since been discharged.

Kaiti School Tumuaki, Billie-Jean Potaka Ayton took to their school facebook page to confirm the school’s involvement. She says the students and staff are well.

“All students and kaiako are safe,” she said in a Facebook post.

She further explains in her post, the school is returning home to Tūranga today, with thoughts to those involved.

“Our hearts and aroha are with our team and their whanau. They are making their way back to Tūranga this morning.”

According to Fire and Emergency in response to those who had been critically injured, ‘the people were trapped in the car, and they had to use rescue gear to get them out of the vehicle.’

The crash happened at about 9:15pm last night, along Te Ngae Road in Rotorua.

St John says it sent five ambulances and two helicopters to the scene on Te Ngae Road in semi-rural Ōwhata.

Turanga FM Media has posted a Facebook update highlighting the kids are safe and supported.

“We’ve been in contact with Kaiti School following last night’s bus crash in Rotorua.

“Principal Billy Jean Pōtaka has confirmed that, all kaiako, tamariki and whānau are safe, our tutors have been with the tamariki all night, keeping them calm and supported.”

Te Kapa Puhi Kaitī (Kaiti School) performed at Te Mana Kuratahi on Thursday morning.

Police say enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.