Departing mana whenua rep ‘offended’ by pay gap

Invercargill City Council is proposing to pay its mana whenua representatives less than councillors — again. Credit: Supplied

A departing mana whenua representative at Invercargill City Council is offended by a pay gap which plagues the role.

On Tuesday, the council will set its remuneration for the upcoming term, with pay rises on the cards for both elected members and representatives.

But with a base rate of $54,347 proposed for councillors, mana whenua appointees are on track to receive just $49,275 — the minimum amount the council is allowed to pay councillors.

Reverend Evelyn Cook has held one of two mana whenua positions at the council since 2021 and said she was “offended” by the differential.

“I would have perhaps expected that after four years we have proved our value, and that differential wasn’t there.

“But at the same time, councillors will decide what councillors will decide.”

Cook believed a reason for the lower pay was that representatives weren’t given full voting rights, meaning they didn’t carry the same legal liability as councillors.

Whether that meant they were worth $5000 less a year was moot, she said.

“We still go to the council meetings, for the most part. We still articulate, we still advocate, we just can’t vote.”

Cook also pointed out the role came with extra work which wasn’t reimbursed, such as discussions for Te Unua Museum of Southland, and not all councillors had taken on extra duties.

Reverend Evelyn Cook has represented Waihōpai Rūnaka at the council since 2021 when the roles were introduced but is finishing up.

“And I mean that’s fine, because everybody has their own lives and their own workloads, and I’m not going to say that nobody deserves more than somebody else, really.

“But what I am saying is that nobody deserves less.”

The role took about 10 - 20 hours of work a week and money wasn’t a driver, she said.

Mayor Tom Campbell has defended the proposed pay for mana whenua representatives, saying it was the rate recommended by Government for councillors.

The proposed amount for councillors was higher because it included other roles such as chairs of sub-committees and the representatives did not have those additional responsibilities, he said.

A report prepared for the upcoming meeting showed mana whenua pay was not adjusted over the past term to account for inflation or economic changes, meaning it had been stuck at $38,642 — a matter which irked local rūnaka.

The report also noted it was possible to pay the representatives the same amount as a councillor with no additional responsibilities, or $54,347.

Remuneration was determined by elected members who decided how to divvy out an annual pool of $739,120.

That figure did not include mana whenua appointees, the Bluff Community Board or the mayor’s salary.

The proposed base rate for councillors is a jump of more than $8000 to start the term, up from $45,717.

Mayoral salary has also increased from $160,698 to $165,687, while the deputy mayor’s salary is on track to jump from $68,321 to $81,521.

Chair positions will also likely increase by more than $10,000.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air