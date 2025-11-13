Jenny-May Clarkson will be leaving TVNZ Breakfast

This article was first published on RNZ.

Breakfast co-host Jenny-May Clarkson will leave her role at the morning show later this month, amidst TVNZ’s plans to “refresh” the programme in 2026.

The former Silver Fern began working as a netball commentator for TVNZ nearly 20 years ago, and became Breakfast co-host in 2020. Her final day on air will be 21 November.

She was the first wahine Māori to be appointed to the Breakfast co-host role, proudly representing her Ngāti Maniapoto and Ngāti Kahu heritage.

“This was always a privilege, never a right. I leave with gratitude, proud of what we’ve achieved together, and thankful for the trust and support of our viewers over the past six years,” Clarkson said in a statement on Thursday.

In 2024 Clarkson revealed her moko kauae on screen for the first time, following a long road to embracing her Māoritanga.

She told 1News at the time about her journey to self-acceptance, and following the path of her tūpuna to getting moko kauae.

She spoke to colleague Indira Stewart about the anxiety she felt ahead of that Monday morning show.

“Just very real doubts started to creep in. What is everybody going to say? I don’t want to go back to work, you know. I can see the emails, I can see the responses already and all of that was just going through my head,” she told Stewart.

“I finally got to sleep and woke up at around 6.30 and I just lay there. And all of a sudden this calmness came over me and those thoughts just left.

“I can’t even explain to you how it all just lifted but it was gone.

“I made my decision a long time ago but I’ve never been on anybody else’s timeline. I did my own work internally and it’s taken me years to finally say – you know what? This is my line in the sand. This is who I am and I’m damn proud of my Māoritanga, who I’ve become and who I want to be. I’ve come full circle."

TVNZ are yet to appoint a new Breakfast presenter to sit alongside Chris Chang.

Last week it was announced Jack Tame will become the new anchor of 1News at Six on the weekend.

Tame will replace Melissa Stokes who was named as the new anchor of the weekday bulletin when Simon Dallow steps down at the end of the month.

By RNZ.