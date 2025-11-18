Rare Patoromu Tamatea carving could fetch $300k at Auckland auction

The 19th-century presentation bowl, which could fetch up to $300,000 at auction, is one of only three of these bowls made. The other two are in museums. Photo / Artvisory

A 19th-century presentation bowl, which is among only three of its kind made by Ngāti Pikiao master carver Patoromu Tamatea, could fetch up to $300,000 at auction.

The kumete whakairo (carved lidded presentation bowl) will be auctioned at Artvisory’s Indigenous Arts of the Southern Hemisphere Auction at Gow Langsford in Auckland on November 24.

The 30cm-high, 42cm-wide wooden bowl, currently part of the Patrick O’Connor collection, was carved by Tamatea as a gift from Te Arawa chiefs to Robert Graham in 1878 after the MP was asked to help settle a land dispute in Maketū between chiefs Te Pokiha Taranui of Ngāti Pikiao and Petera Te Pukuatua of Ngāti Whakaue, according to auction documents.

Graham, a former Superintendent of Auckland and fluent te reo Māori speaker, travelled for three days on horseback to persuade the chiefs to postpone fighting while he negotiated with the Government, the documents said.

It remained in the Graham family – whose descendants include Robert Graham’s great-grandsons Sir Doug Graham, a former National Party Cabinet minister, and Kennedy Graham, a former Green MP – until 2009, when it was sold.

The kumete whakairo was sold a second time about five years ago, Artvisory consultant James Parkinson said.

“Each time it’s effectively doubled in price; the first time was about $65,000, the second about $160,000.”

However, that wasn’t how the potential sale price of between $260,000 and $300,000 listed in the auction documents was calculated, Parkinson said.

“I haven’t sold anything else as important as this ... there are only three of these bowls and two are in museums – one in Auckland War Memorial Museum and one in Te Papa ... and they’ve both been [historically] made into donation boxes.

“This is the most authentic of the three.”

Robert Graham, pictured in 1860. The MP was gifted the Patoromu Tamatea-carved presentation bowl, now under auction, after negotiating an agreement between two warring chiefs. Photo / John Nicol Crombie, National Library

Museums, private collectors and iwi had contacted him about the auction, but he couldn’t say for sure who might be among the bidders.

“Buyers don’t tend to declare their interest. You often don’t know until the day.”

The kumete whakairo is carved with two figures – each modelled in a crouching position – holding it in their outstretched arms and supporting it on their legs with their chins resting on the rim, Parkinson said.

“Each figure with four-fingered hands and naturally rendered face [is] decorated with tā moko. The bodies of each [are] extensively carved with rauponga (notched ridges and parallel grooves) and pikorauru (spiral) designs.”

Large figure-supported, lidded presentation bowls such as the one gifted to Graham were a departure from traditional forms, according to Te Papa’s item details for one of Tamatea’s two other kumete whakairo.

“[He] is attributed with the development of the carved presentation bowl, a developmental and innovative response to an increased demand for Māori carvings from Europeans during the 1850s and 1860s.”

Carver Patoromu Tamatea carved various figures, weapons, bowls, boxes, walking sticks and tobacco pipes for the tourist trade. Photo / Artvisory

Tamatea, who lived in the Rotorua area, carved various figures, weapons, bowls, boxes, walking sticks and tobacco pipes for the tourist trade, according to Te Papa.

The kumete whakairo is registered under the Protected Objects Act, so cannot be taken out of New Zealand.

However, the Indigenous Arts of the Southern Hemisphere Auction had been given special permission to take it to Australia for viewing before the first parts of the Indigenous Arts of the Southern Hemisphere Auction in Melbourne today and tomorrow, Parkinson wrote on Instagram this week.

The bowl will return to New Zealand next week before its own November 24 auction, he wrote. The sale of taonga has come under criticism, but he said he had not heard any concerns raised about this piece, something he put down to its history, Parkinson said.

“This was made for a Scottish[-born] politician who brokered a land dispute. If you had a hei tiki [carved pendant] ... or a weapon ... that belonged to an important chief, certainly I wouldn’t be selling that.

“There’s certain things I won’t sell, but pieces like this I feel comfortable offering.”

- NZ Herald