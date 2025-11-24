Body found in search of missing woman Te Anihana Pomana

Police have found a body they believe is that of missing Ngāpuhi woman, Te Anihana Pomana.
"At around 7.43pm Police were notified a body was located in dense bush in the Pukekohe area," said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend.
“Formal identification is yet to take place; however it is believed to be the body of Te Anihana.”
Pomana was reported missing from Auckland Central on August 21.
The whānau of the 25-year-old has been notified of the update, with support being provided by the police.
Police are currently investigating the death of the body found, with a postmortem being expected to be carried out in due course.