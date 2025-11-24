Body found in search of missing woman Te Anihana Pomana

Police have found a body they believe is that of missing Ngāpuhi woman, Te Anihana Pomana.

"At around 7.43pm Police were notified a body was located in dense bush in the Pukekohe area," said Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend.

“Formal identification is yet to take place; however it is believed to be the body of Te Anihana.”

Pomana was reported missing from Auckland Central on August 21.

Te Anihana Beau Pomana has been missing since August 21, when she was seen on CCTV leaving Auckland's SkyCity at 5.06am.

The whānau of the 25-year-old has been notified of the update, with support being provided by the police.

Police are currently investigating the death of the body found, with a postmortem being expected to be carried out in due course.