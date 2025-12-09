Whānau of missing man Jayleb-Che remain unshaken in their search and faith

More than 60 days since Jayleb-Che Dean was last seen, his whānau remain steadfast—returning to Waiotapu, sharing posters, praying nightly

“I’d like to thank you for watching over us as we went to go search for our brother again.”

A prayer to Heaven from the whānau of Jayleb-Che Dean, who was last seen on the night of 30 September at the hot and cold pools in the Waiotapu area.

The hot and cold pools in the Waiotapu area, where Jayleb-Che was last seen. Photo: NZ Police.

“I think that having worship has kept our family strong. We put all our trust into God, we put all our faith into God, and it brings us together every single night. I think that’s special in itself,” Dean’s sister Alia Cowley told Aukaha News.

In late November, police officially suspended their search for the 36-year-old, ruling out foul play and officially placing him on the country’s missing persons list two months after his disappearance.

“Kei te pōuri tonu mātou i te mea kāore anō ia kia hoki mai, kāore anō ia kia hoki mai, Āe, me oho tātou ia ata mātou ia te ata, e mahi i ngā mahi o te ia rā, ehara tērā i te mea māmā, ia rā kei te peto ō whakaaro tō mātou hoa,“ said Dean’s friend, Mal McKenzie.

This hasn’t stopped his whānau from continuing the search in the Waiotapu area, frequently visiting and hanging new posters. They have even reached out to divers in Rotorua to try to help find their brother.

Jayleb-Che Dean whānau have continued to post missing posters for their missing brother. Photo: Aukaha News.

“We know that we’ll find Jayleb than God’s timing, so I think this has been a huge part of this journey is our faith in God and the growth that we’ve had in the last eight weeks,” said Cowley.

The show must go on

A beloved member of the community, the Tokoroa teacher loved to take the stage at Little Theatre every year, with his sister now taking part with the support of their whānau.

“He was so passionate about this place, he did it every single year, I remember coming to watch for, I don’t even know how many shows, to be a part of it, makes me feel like he’s here with us or makes me feel like I’m doing something that we did together,” said Dean’s sister.

Te Rongorito Temarama-Swinkles (left) and Alia Cowley (Right) performing in honour of Jayleb-Che. Photo: Aukaha News.

McKenzie added, saying this year’s performance wasn’t easy, having only been a year since they sang side by side with each other.

“Ehara te tū ki mua i te whānau o Jay i te mea māmā, e rongo ana ka tae mai rātou ka ohorere katoa ahau, āe, nā runga tonu i te korenga o tō rātou tamaiti, tō rātou tungāne ki konei.”

McKenzie has taken over as director of the show for this year’s performance.

“Kua roa a Jay e whakahaere ana i ēnei whakaaturanga, ka mutu, koia te tangata whakakipakipa i te hunga mātakitaki, koia te tangata hātikēhi nē? Katoa ia, āe kua ngaro tērā āhuatanga o roto i te rōpū whakaharatau nei,” she said.

Jayleb-Che Dean has been missing since 30 September. Photo: NZ Police.

Dean’s presence was well missed by both the audience and those on stage.

“E rongo mārika ana ko ia te tangata i whakatūwhera i tēnei ara ki ahau tuatahi, e mokemoke rawa atu ahau i a ia,” said kaiwaiata, Te Rongorito Temarama-Swinkles.

“I tata tangi ahau ki runga i te atāmira engari i tutuki pai tēnei tūnga i tēnei pō, e mihi ana ki a rātou mō tō rātou tautoko i tēnei kaupapa ahakoa kua mahuetia a Jayleb.”

If you or anyone you know has any information, please contact 105 or Crime Stoppers with any information, quoting file number 251003/5935.