Carving returned to Rānana Marae after more than 100 years

Hāmama is back at Rānana Marae after more than 100 years away. Photo: Supplied/Natalie Jones and Rānana Marae

After more than 100 years in museum exhibitions and storerooms, a carving is back at the marae it was taken from.

The tekoteko Hāmama arrived back at Rānana Marae in the Whanganui district in November, after years of petitioning to have it returned.

Dr Rawiri Tinirau helped uncover the carving’s provenance and told Morning Report it was a special day for the marae when Hāmama was returned.

“Given that the carving Hāmama has been absent from us for such a long time, it was a nice way to spend the day with each other and welcome him home.”

Hapū descendants, local iwi and members of the community gathered at the marae to celebrate the homecoming of Hāmama, which was acquired by the Dominion Museum in 1912, and had been part of the national collection for over 100 years.

Tinirau said there was some ambiguity as to whether Hāmama was taken properly.

“There was certainly some ambiguity over the tekoteko’s provenance, and if you have a look at those early records within the museum, it talked about it being a purchase from a J Thompson.

“But other than that, we were unable to uncover who J Thompson was.”

Tinirau said it was by looking through old photos that they could identify the tekoteko and match it with the marae.

Tinirau said his mum was also able to help identify Hāmama during a visit to the Dominion Museum in the 1980s when she saw some old footage of an expedition up the Whanganui River from the 1920s.

Carved in the 1870s-1880s the tekoteko is an example of the unique carving from the Whanganui region.

“Hāmama was one of our ancestors that must have been an important man because he was named as one of the significant ancestors in the Rānana block where the Rānana Marae is situated. And if you have a look at him, he definitely displays characteristics that are unique to Whanganui River carving.

“For example, he has bulbous eyes, he clutches his tongue. He has, four fingers and a thumb on each hand. His knees are slightly interlocking and facing inward. So those suggest that the carvers definitely came from the Whanganui River.”

After Hāmama was identified, Tinirau was involved in petitioning and letter writing to get the carving back to Rānana Marae, and said the museum “didn’t really have repatriation protocols” and couldn’t deal with requests at the time.

“It wasn’t until the last five or six years that we’ve reengaged with Te Papa and really pushed this kaupapa through.”

