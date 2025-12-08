NZDF confirms medals for 85 Cook Islands WWII veterans after decades of denial

Members of the World War Two Cook Islands Local Defence Force (Home Guard) between 1939 and 1945. Original image owned by Tere Mataroa, Colourised by Tepaeru Utia. Photo: Supplied / Cook Islands Military History Research Project

This article was first published on RNZ.

For more than eight decades, the service of over 80 Cook Islanders who served during World War II went untold and unrecognised.

Eighty-five veterans who were incorrectly denied their war medals have been confirmed eligible by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF), resulting in an outpouring of pride from their decedents.

The discovery was made by researchers working on an online database documenting Cook Islands soldiers. They uncovered errors in official documentation that led to many medals never being awarded to deserving veterans.

Many families had never been told their grandfathers or great grandfathers had served, and historians say the Cook Islands military history has long been overlooked.

Project coordinator Cate Walker was researching the Cook Islands Local Defence Force when she discovered inconsistencies in the documentation.

“We started looking at this medals document and straight away I was deeply concerned that over half of these men were not awarded medals. The were actually denied their medals in 1953!”

Some of the men are owed up to three medals for their service.

Walker travelled to the New Zealand National Archives to review hundreds of documents to verify her findings.

While some men were discharged for medical reasons or minor misconducts, many were discharged when the local force downsized and shifted to part-time service, but their paperwork says otherwise.

“The men were given the option to discharge... but against their name, it said they refused duty and they were not awarded medals. Now, some of these men serve for hundreds of days.

“Now, they didn’t refuse duty at all. They were discharged.”

Walker is currently in the Cook Islands tracking down the families of deceased veterans.

She said it has been an emotional mission, she has been met with tears, shock and pride.

Many had no idea their grandfathers and great-grandfathers had ever worn a uniform.

Nono Maruariki Henry learned that her grandfather and his two older brothers has all served - a discovery that left her whole family stunned.

“We had no idea, we were so surprised when Cate came and said our family had served to defend our country.

“I was with my cousins and were said “it couldn’t be our papas, they were just drinkers”, so when Cate told us the truth we were so shocked but very proud to hear about the good work our papas had done.”

Henry said her elders would have been honoured to finally be recognised.

Araitia Tepuretu leading an ANZAC parade in the Cook Islands in the 1970s. Sergeant Major Tepuretu received the War Medal 1939-1945 and the New Zealand War Service Medal in 1952 for his service with the Cook Islands Local Defence Force. Photo: Supplied / Cook Islands Military History Research Project

“The sad thing is, they are no longer here to see this work being done. Because I think if they were here they would be so proud to be acknowledged and celebrated.

“So we have to make sure these men are never forgotten, because they went and served for our country and were never acknowledged for it. It was like they were forgotten.”

‘It’s about time’

A researcher at Te Papa Museum says this moment is long overdue.

Pacific collections kaitiaki taonga Grace Hutton said the lack of recognition of Cook Islands soldiers dates back to World War One, when veterans returned home, many slipped quietly back into their normal lives and never spoke about their service.

“Somehow they just didn’t get celebrated when they got home. It was no big deal. There was no RSA at that time.

“There was no organisation that could bring the men together to commemorate their time overseas and talk about their stories, about their time and how they coped with it amongst other people.”

Hutton said it is vital that these historical records are corrected.

With the World War II veterans finally being acknowledged, she says it preserves the nations military history.

“It’s about time. But why it’s taken so long, I don’t know. I guess the defence just forgot about the men.

“And it’s nice to see that they have done something about it, but we need to do more... to keep the men’s stories going, because we need to in the future. It needs to continue on.”

Walker agreed, saying more needs to be done to give the men the recognition they deserve.

She is calling for the NZDF to provide memorial headstone plaques free-of-charge to the families of the World War II veterans.

“Now I want to see the New Zealand Defence Force step up here. I want all these families to have easy access to enable them to order a service plaque for these men’s graves, because this history is almost unknown by the people, because there’s no evidence of it.

“It’s easy to drive around Rarotonga and you see the big, gray granite headstones for the World War I veterans. But these men, none of their graves are marked.”

Nearly 40 families of veterans owed medals have been found so far.

Each will receive a special medal claim to submit to the NZDF who have agreed to expedite the Cook Island claims.

Researchers say this is only the beginning, they hope the renewed attention will ensure Cook Islands veterans of both WWI and WWII are never forgotten again.

By Tiana Haxton of RNZ.