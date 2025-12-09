Rāhui extended after 322ha burnt in second Tongaririo National Park fire

Another fire is tearing through the Tongaririo National Park, a month after 3000 ha was burnt. Photo: Department of Conservation.

Just one month after a fire devastated Tongariro National Park, burning around 3,000 hectares, a new blaze has broken out and is now tearing through the area.

Hau kainga o Tongariro, Te Ngaehe Wanikau (Ngāti Hikairo ki Tongariro), said the rāhui from the previous fire had been extended on all affected lands, including the current whenua that has been affected.

“The rāhui encompasses the exact statement that was given out for the first rāhui; this is an extension of that,” says Wanikau.

Emergency services were called to the scene after 1.10 pm Monday, where multiple fires had merged into a single large one.

Crews have worked tirelessly, with the peak of the fire seeing 322 hectares burn.

30 ground crew and multiple helicopters have been on the ground throughout Tuesday trying to contain the fire.

Incident Controller Assistant Commander Renee Potae said that 80 per cent of the perimeter of the fire had been contained.

“This is good news with respect to ensuring that the fire doesn’t spread to an area that is bigger than where it is right now,” says Potae.

She added that FENZ is continuing to work with the Police to investigate the fire, with current leads pointing to the fire being unintentional, potentially being a mishap with a vehicle.

FENZ have been battling the fire since Monday. Photo: FENZ.

Wanikau was on the ground in the November fires. He told the media Tuesday afternoon that the November and December fires were strengthening local relationships.

“What has come out of that is the first blossom of what I believe of our restoration, and that is the strength of the relationships between local government, regional government, and of course the Department [of Conservation], the fire services - that I can not praise enough - the police, and every other organisation that has committed and dedicated themselves,” says Wanikau.

The fire has forced the closure of the Tongariro Alpine Crossing and Mangatepopo Hut, with the Department of Conservation (DOC) saying all booked visitors have been informed.

DOC is urging the public to stay away from Whakapapa Village. All tracks in the Whakapapa area, along with State Highway 47, are closed. The southern and eastern parts of Tongariro National Park, including Rotopounamu, remain open to visitors.