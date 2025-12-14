Gisborne council pressed over Kaiti Beach lease

Gisborne Yacht Club seeks answers from the council on the future of its current premises, where they have been located since 1974. Hapū Ngati Oneone are seeking the council to uphold its commitment to return ancestral land, which includes the yacht club premises. Photo / Gisborne Herald

Gisborne Yacht Club will cease to exist if it loses its Kaiti Beach base of over 50 years, a Gisborne District Council meeting was told this week.

The council approved a plan earlier this year to investigate the return of ancestral land to Gisborne hapū Ngāti Oneone, which includes the yacht club premises.

During a council meeting on Thursday, yacht club members sought answers on the future of their club, where they had been situated since 1974.

“What plans do you have, if any, for the future of our yacht club?” commodore Colin Shanks asked the council.

Ngāti Oneone also spoke at the meeting, asking the council to uphold its commitment.

The hapū representatives said it was about returning the land and reconnecting them as tangata whenua.

“This is not a place where we want to be arguing with as our rights as tangata whenua, as mana whenua, against a club that is doing right by their people,” a representative said.

During the yacht club’s presentation, member and solicitor Joe Martin, treasurer Richard Stannard and commodore Shanks asked for the council’s support when the lease expires in less than four years.

The club’s current position along Kaiti Beach was “the only feasible location for a sailing club to exist in the city of Gisborne”, Stannard said.

“If this location became unavailable, the club would no longer exist.”

They wanted the council to take their views into account “before making any decisions to the detriment of the yacht club”.

Stannard said the club offered education on sailing in small boats, predominantly for young people, and also taught “a love and respect for the moana”.

It had investigated other location options but found nothing suitable.

The club needed a sheltered launching area into a large body of water, a derigging and rigging area, fresh water for cleaning equipment and storage space for the small boats and rescue boats – all of which the current premises had, he said.

It also needed a square kilometre of open water to develop skills for students and a clubroom to operate and hire out, which generated income to cover costs.

It had been suggested that the yacht club operate at Anzac Park or the confluence of the Taruheru and Waimata rivers.

But the areas were already occupied by a large number of waka ama, kayak and rowing skiffs, and had no spare room for a rigging, boat storage or a clubhouse, Stannard said.

The club investigated other areas but these were unsuitable: the inner harbour ramp, locations along Kaiti Beach and other beaches – Midway, Waikanae and Wainui.

“The only viable, although sometimes difficult, access to the bay is via Kaiti Beach and the ramp and channel created by the yacht club and used by plenty of other people in the community as well,” Stannard said.

Ngāti Oneone chairperson Charlotte Gibson presented, alongside her cousin Maeaea Irwin and Willie Te Aho, who said he was there on behalf of the hapū.

Gibson said she came to the council chambers to reiterate their place in the world.

Born and bred on Oxford St in Kaiti, when she was a child they could not swim at the beach because of pollution from the nearby meatworks, she said.

“We became river rats. We had to swim in the river ... which is really unusual because we are sea people. All of our history tells us we were sea people.

“We have photos of whale boats, of little waka ama, waka taua surrounding our village that was down there around Hirini St in that area,” Gibson said.

The hapū had many plans for the space, including education for board riding and lifeguard training.

They had signed up for tiaki moana kaupapa (marine protection) and were concerned by the erosion in the area, she said.

The hapū had been planting for the last few years, trying to save what they could, which they were proud of, Gibson said.

Te Aho said their main message to the yacht club was that they wanted to work with them.

To the councillors, he said they needed to stay true to the decision made in June to create a Statement of Intent to investigate the return or vesting of land to Ngāti Oneone within their identified tribal estate.

“Ngāti Oneone want to be connected back to their moana. They want to do the things that they can teach to their tamariki.”

In October 2024, the yacht club’s lease was cut 16 years short after Ngāti Oneone objected to its renewal application of 21 years. At the time, councillors voted to give the club a five-year lease.

The land is legally designated as endowment land granted in trust for harbour purposes, and the council would need a special Act of Parliament to dispose of the land.

An August council report, detailing the Statement of Intent, said Ngāti Oneone were “happy for the land to remain with public access in part or jointly managed with the Gisborne District Council”.

An update report in October said council staff were working towards undertaking an options assessment, which would consider “community views and preferences, as well as Māori cultural considerations and appropriate engagement”.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.