Māori-Pasifika doctor on track to become orthopaedic surgeon shares her journey

Dr Kyla Matenga is training to be an orthopaedic surgeon and documenting her journey on social media. Photo / David Hall

A Māori-Pasifika doctor working at Tauranga Hospital is sharing her life on social media to show young people they can fulfil their dreams.

Dr Kyla Matenga, a practising doctor since 2019, is on track to be a qualified orthopaedic surgeon in four years.

The 31-year-old was born and raised in Porirua, starting life in state housing with a solo mum who had first fallen pregnant with Matenga’s brother at age 14.

She spent her school years in Nelson, where she played many sports. Her friends’ parents – who were dentists, lawyers and business owners – would take her to practices and games.

“They saw potential in me to pursue whatever I wanted to do, and I was pretty good at science. From there, it was medicine.”

Matenga gained a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery from the University of Otago.

Because of her interest in sport and movement, she pursued orthopaedics – the treatment of patients with conditions involving the musculoskeletal system.

“Orthopaedics literally gives people the ability to walk again.”

Matenga based her career and lifestyle around movement, waking up at 5am almost every day for CrossFit training.

Outside work hours, Dr Kyla Matenga prioritises staying active and social. Photo / Supplied

“That’s a non-negotiable for me. It kind of sucks. I’m tired. But it means that I get training done, then if I have to stay at work until 10pm, my work doesn’t steal my time from me.

“You have to make surgical hours and being a doctor part of your lifestyle. I’ve always tried to stay active and social.”

Matenga said she works out her schedule day by day, week by week, month by month.

She asked herself what her priority was for each period.

“Do I have to give my all to medicine today because I’ve got a really big week of operating? Or is it my partner’s birthday and we have a family trip? It’s knowing that not everything can work out, unfortunately.

Dr Kyla Matenga says she wants to help bring more Māori and Pasifika surgeons into the medical field. Photo / David Hall

“Work out which one you want to prioritise and what other things you have to sacrifice.”

As a Māori and Pasifika woman, Matenga felt “very honoured to be in this position”.

For her, it comes down to two things: visibility and actions.

She said it made patients feel safe to see someone who looked like her in a place where that was “very underrepresented”.

She said she goes on ward rounds, and patients have told her they have never seen a Māori doctor.

She also endeavoured to contribute to her community through her everyday actions.

“I’m very aware of the inequities Māori and Pasifika people face. So it’s making sure my everyday practice reflects trying to help with the unjust inequities.”

Her advice to Māori and Pasifika medical students was, “don’t shrink yourself to try to fit the mould”.

Dr Kyla Matenga wakes up at 5am most mornings for CrossFit training before work. Photo / Supplied

“Find your people, keep asking questions, and know that you are needed truthfully and not as a polished version of yourself.”

About six months ago, Matenga started posting her pathway to becoming an orthopaedic surgeon on social media. She had been thinking about how she was one of the few people in her position, she said.

She has gained more than 35,000 followers on Instagram.

Her social media posts capture all facets of her life, from her on the job inside an operating theatre to gruelling exercise training sessions.

“I wanted to put myself out there so other young, particularly Māori and Pasifika, girls see me and think: ‘Well, she can do it, why can’t I?’”

Matenga received messages from young medical students in Aotearoa and around the world who felt inspired by her to pursue a career in surgery.

She said she wants to help bring more Māori and Pasifika surgeons into the medical field.

“Maybe I’m opening the doors for others to think it’s possible. That has been the main motivator for why I post.

- NZ Herald