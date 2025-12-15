Cook Islands youth in NZ encouraged to take step up for language and culture

Organisers say New-Zealand born Cook Islanders are hungrier than ever to reconnect with their heritage, but it must be nurtured to flourish. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Tiana Haxton

This article was first published on RNZ.

Young Cook Islanders across New Zealand are being encouraged to step forward to reconnect and take ownership of their language and cultural identity.

This month, more than 150 participants gathered in Auckland for the Cook Islands Kō’anga Māpū Youth Summit and Language Symposium - a three day event designed to empower young ones and build a shared vision to ensure Te Reo Māori Kuki Airani thrives.

It brought together academics, cultural experts, students, artists and youth leaders to discuss the urgency of language retention in New Zealand.

Organisers say New Zealand-born Cook Islanders are hungrier than ever to reconnect with their heritage, but it must be nurtured to flourish.

The events cultural and language advisor says the summit provides an accessible and supportive space for young ones to explore their cultural identity.

However, Kim Masters-Pare said such gatherings need to become more regular to be effective.

“We need to have it more often. We can’t wait for another two years to come, because that’s too far for our mapu... we need to grab onto them now, not before it’s too late.

“We just need to grab onto them now and lock them into this kind of, into this kind of space, and make them feel comfortable in these kind of spaces.”

She said the symposium showed how powerful it can be when skilled knowledgeholders open their doors to young ones seeking connection.

More than 150 participants gathered in Auckland for the Cook Islands Ko'anga Mapu Youth Summit and Language Symposium. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Tiana Haxton

For many, being in a room filled with fluent speakers and cultural practitioners provided reassurance that they belonged, even if they were still learning the language of their ancestors.

That feeling resonated deeply with 18-year-old Kaiata Kaitao.

Born in New Zealand, the young creative said this gathering provided a safe space for those still learning te reo.

“It’s been a really lovely experience in that its somewhere where you walk in and automatically feel supported, you feel comforted.

“I’m not a fluent speaker. But I think in a space like this, you don’t need to be because it’s about encouraging that further.”

Kaitao says the symposium created an empowering environment for New Zealand born Cook Islanders facing cultural insecurities. Photo: Supplied / CIDANZ

Kaitao said the symposium created an empowering environment for New Zealand-born Cook Islanders facing cultural insecurities - a feeling she discovered many of her peers shared.

She said the expectations placed on her generation to reclaim their language can be feel overwhelming, and spaces like these help break the stigma.

“As a New Zealand-born Cook Islander, I find that the social stigma around using our language is much different from that of our parents... It’s expected of you to begin learning your language, and that’s a hard journey for a lot of people we don’t acknowledge.

“But in spaces like this, we begin to say, how do we help? How do we bridge these gaps? How do we find our collective understanding in order to promote our language, which runs through every aspect of our culture?”

That question sits at the heart of the symposium’s purpose.

Cook Islands Development Agency, New Zealand general manager Vaine Tutai Richard said less than 10 percent of Cook Islanders living in New Zealand speak the language,

Richard said urgent action is needed.

“If we don’t intervene, our language as a living language that is spoken every day will die. It’ll come just like a museum language”

Richard said the summit was about bringing youth and cultural experts together to devise a plan for language revitalisation ~ one that empowers rather than pressures the next generation.

He said encouraging Cook Island youth in New Zealand to embrace their language and cultural identity can have many benefits.

“The research is very clear about the cognitive benefits of being bilingual or multilingual... Our young people that are strong in their language and their culture are more likely to be confident in themselves and their identity”

The general manager of the Cook Islands Development Agency New Zealand Vaine Tutai Richard. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Tiana Haxton

Maeva Patira grew up fully immersed in her language and culture, and upon moving to Rarotonga to finish school, she was shocked to discover there were very few fluent speakers amongst her peers.

Now a student leader at the National Tereora College, she said it is critical that young ones recognise themselves as future guardians of their language.

“My generation will be the next generation of knowledge holders. So this symposium is important to bring us together to think of how we can keep our language and culture alive for future generations.

“Our culture and language is what identifies out in the world and it is our identity.”

She said those that speak fluently need to be patient and encouraging towards those who are learning to speak their mother tongue.

Tereora College student leader Maeva Patira. Photo: RNZ Pacific / Tiana Haxton

Organisers say revitalising te reo Māori Kuki Airani requires long-term dedication and unity across the Cook Islands community.

Participants say the youth summit is just the beginning of a journey towards It’sclaiming their identity with confidence and pride.

By Tiana Haxton of RNZ.