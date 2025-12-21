With Christmas fast approaching, Auckland Council says kerbside rubbish rises by 7% and recycling by 14% over the festive period.

Households across Tāmaki Makaurau are being urged to rethink their waste habits this festive season, as new figures show a sharp increase in rubbish and recycling during Christmas and summer holidays.

Auckland Council says kerbside waste traditionally spikes at this time of year, with rubbish volumes rising by around seven percent compared to an average week.

Recycling also increases significantly, climbing by about 14 percent over the festive period.

Sustainable Christmas Tips from Auckland Council’s Senior Advisor, Brett Rhind. Photo: supplied.

Senior advisor Brett Rhind says the jump is driven largely by food waste and packaging, along with a surge in glass from social gatherings and celebrations.

“Christmas is the time of year when we consistently see kerbside waste peak,” says Brett Rhind. “Glass bottles and jars make up a big part of that increase.”

On average, Auckland collects around 2,708 tonnes of glass each month. That figure jumps to more than 4,178 tonnes in January, an increase of over 50 percent.

Rhind says while increased recycling is positive, it also brings challenges, particularly when hazardous items are placed in the wrong bins. He says the problem of laptops and batteries being put into household recycling spiked last December and has already begun again this October.

“Batteries and e-waste don’t belong in kerbside recycling bins. They can cause fires at sorting facilities and put workers at risk,” he says.

Christmas Season Sees Waste Spike in Tāmaki Makaurau. Photo: supplied.

Residents are being encouraged to use dedicated drop-off points for electronic waste and batteries. The Auckland Council website provides a full list of safe disposal locations for items people are unsure about.

Rhind says keeping e-waste out of landfill is critical to Auckland’s goal of becoming zero waste by 2040.

Auckland Council's goal is to achieve 'zero waste' in Tāmaki Makaurau by 2040. Photo: supplied.

He is also encouraging households to adopt a few simple habits to reduce festive waste overall.

These include using reusable bottles and containers to store leftovers and share kai, planning meals ahead to avoid overbuying, and making use of additional waste services.

Aucklanders can request a second food scraps bin for free or upsize their recycling bin at any time of the year.

“He karanga tēnei kia whai i ēnei tohutohu māmā kia tutuki ai te whāinga kia para kore te Kirihimete,” says Rhind.

Hei tāna he wāhi nui tō ngā rōpū pērā i a Para Kore ki te tautoko i te whāinga a te Kaunihera kia para kore a Tāmaki Makaurau hei te tau 2040. Mā te whakamahere kai, te whakamahi ipu ka taea anō, me te hangarua tika, ka taea e ngā whānau te whakanui i te Kirihimete me te tiaki i te taiao.

Safe disposal options:

Recycle A Device (RAD): refurbishes still-working laptops for people in need while teaching students repair skills

refurbishes still-working laptops for people in need while teaching students repair skills TechCollect NZ & Noel Leeming: accept laptops and accessories, even if not purchased there

accept laptops and accessories, even if not purchased there Echo: hosts community e-waste collection days

hosts community e-waste collection days Community recycling centres: some accept e-waste for a small fee

some accept e-waste for a small fee Mitre 10 & Bunnings Warehouse: Batteries can be safely recycled at these hardware stores

Full guide: Auckland Council – Get rid of unwanted items

Keep e-waste out of landfill and help Auckland reach zero waste by 2040..

Rhind shares three easy ways to reduce festive waste:

Use reusable bottles and containers: Store leftovers, share kai and reduce single use packaging

Store leftovers, share kai and reduce single use packaging Plan meals ahead of time : Buy only what you need this Christmas and avoid waste.

: Buy only what you need this Christmas and avoid waste. Use extra bins: Request a second food scraps bin for free or upsize your recycling bin (applies any time of the year)

