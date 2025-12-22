Hipkins targets clean sweep of Māori seats, says Government driving a wedge with Māori

Upon reflecting on 2025, Labour leader Chris Hipkins says he is concerned about how the Government has operated over the past year, warning it is driving a wedge between Māori and non-Māori as the election draws closer.

Reflecting on the year that was, Hipkins says Māori across the country are uneasy about the Government’s approach, particularly in the Treaty space, while still grappling with the same pressures facing all New Zealanders.

Ngā take tiriti

“When I’ve been around the country, I’ve heard a lot from Māori about their concerns about what the Government’s doing in the Treaty space. But I’ve also heard from Māori that the front of mind issues for them are also cost of living, jobs, health, homes, the issues that actually bring all New Zealanders together. I think we’re very united as a country in the sense that those are important for everybody.”

Hipkins says he is quietly confident Labour can win back all seven Māori seats at the next election. At the last election, Labour won the party vote in every Māori electorate, despite many voters splitting their vote with Te Pāti Māori.

He says Māori he has spoken with have indicated they are unlikely to split their vote again.

“I want to lead with an inclusive style that shows that by focusing on the things that bring us together, we can actually move forward together as a country celebrating our difference.”

Lack of direction

Hipkins says his biggest frustration with the current Government is a lack of clarity about its direction.

“I guess I’ve been most frustrated by their lack of clarity about what they’re doing. What is this Government actually all about? Are they there to drive a wedge between Māori and non-Māori, because that’s been a big focus”

Hipkins says Labour’s focus going into the campaign will be on rebuilding trust with Māori communities by prioritising policies that address everyday pressures, including the cost of living, access to health care and housing, while also restoring confidence in the Government’s approach to the Treaty partnership.

He says those shared priorities, rather than division, will shape Labour’s message as election campaigning ramps up.

For the full interview, watch the video above.