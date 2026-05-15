Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po meets King Charles

Britain's King Charles III smiles during an audience with Maori queen, Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, at Buckingham Palace in London on May 14, 2026. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po has met with His Majesty King Charles III for the first time since becoming the Māori Queen. The meeting took place at Buckingham Palace on Thursday afternoon (London time).

In a statement, the Kiingitanga said Te Arikinui is focused on building strong relationships between peoples as Aotearoa New Zealand approaches the 200-year anniversary of the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi in 2040.

The meeting followed a series of engagements by Te Arikinui in London this week, including supporting rangatahi Māori promoting their small businesses internationally.

She also held an audience with Prince William, where discussions are understood to have focused on environmental leadership, Indigenous perspectives, and shared efforts to respond to growing global social challenges.

Photo: Kiingitanga

The relationship between the Kīngitanga and the British Royal Family stretches back generations.

Kīngitanga spokesperson Rāhui Papa said those ties remain important today, pointing to the historic meeting between King Te Rata and King George V in 1914, when Te Rata travelled to England to raise concerns about land confiscations and seek justice for Māori.

King Charles is also no stranger to Tūrangawaewae Marae. King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the marae in Ngāruawāhia during their 2015 tour of New Zealand, where they were formally welcomed by Kiingi Tūheitia and Waikato-Tainui.

NGARUAWAHIA, NEW ZEALAND - NOVEMBER 08: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, dressed in Korowai (traditional Maori woven cloak), are greeted by a Maori warrior during a visit to Turangawaewae Marae on November 8, 2015 in Ngaruawahia, New Zealand. The Royal couple are on a 12-day tour visiting seven regions in New Zealand and three states and one territory in Australia. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

The visit included a pōwhiri, cultural performances, and discussions about the relationship between the Crown and Māori. During the visit, King Charles acknowledged the importance of protecting the environment and recognised the deep connection Māori have with the land and waterways.

Te Arikinui’s meeting with King Charles recognised the long relationship between the Kīngitanga and the Crown, while also marking the beginning of a new era of leadership.

The meeting reflected her focus on bringing people together, strengthening relationships, and creating better opportunities for future generations.