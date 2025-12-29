Te Arawa Lakes Trust works with the Lake Ōkāreka community to manage gold clam risk

Te Arawa Lakes Trust (TALT) is working with local iwi and hapū, councils and the Lake Ōkāreka community to prevent invasive gold clams from entering Te Arawa Lakes over summer.

Gold clams pose a serious and irreversible threat to freshwater lakes, with recreational boats moving between waterways identified as the highest-risk pathway. Once established, the species cannot be eradicated, making prevention critical.

TALT and local iwi and hapū met with Lake Ōkāreka stakeholders on Monday morning, including community groups, local businesses, Rotorua Lakes Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and government agencies, to agree on a way forward that protects the lake while recognising local connections and livelihoods.

“The focus is on finding a practical, community-supported solution,” says TALT Chair Wallace Haumaha.

“That means protecting the lake from high-risk boating activity, while ensuring locals can continue to connect with Ōkāreka and businesses can continue to operate,” says Haumaha.

Check, Clean & Dry

Options being explored include regulated and managed boat access, allowing locals to continue using the lake, businesses to keep operating, and encouraging boats arriving from outside the area to undertake thorough biosecurity measures before entering the water.

Any agreed approach would see boat access at the Ōkareka boat ramp monitored and managed by a combination of TALT kaimahi, iwi and hapū representatives, and community volunteers, with a strong focus on education and prevention.

“Our aim is to have an agreed approach in place as soon as possible,” says Haumaha. “Once Ōkareka arrangements are settled, we will then turn our attention to Lake Tarawera.”

TALT says it continues to work closely with Rotorua Lakes Council, Bay of Plenty Regional Council, the Ministry for Primary Industries and iwi partners, while also advocating for stronger national biosecurity controls.

“These discussions reflect our shared responsibility as kaitiaki...”

“Protecting our lakes requires collective action, and we’re encouraged by the willingness of communities to work together,” says Haumaha

Lake users are reminded to always follow Check, Clean, Dry practices when moving between waterways. More information is available on the Ministry for Primary Industries website.