2026 New Year Honours: Māori leaders and Nation’s best recognised

The 2026 New Year Honours have been announced, recognising 177 people across Aotearoa New Zealand for their service and leadership in areas spanning community leadership, arts and media, education, health, business, sport, science and public service.

The honours, announced on 31 December, acknowledge individuals whose contributions have had a lasting impact at local, national and international levels.

Knights and Dames Appointed

Seven New Zealanders have been appointed Knights and Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, the highest honours awarded in the 2026 list.

Those honoured are:

Sir Scott Dixon – for services to motorsport

Sir Rod Drury – for services to business, technology and philanthropy

Sir Graham Le Gros – for services to medical science

Sir Christopher Parkin – for services to philanthropy and the arts

Dame Coral Shaw – for services to the public service, judiciary and community

Dame Helen Danesh-Meyer – for services to ophthalmology

Dame Dorothy Spotswood – for services to philanthropy

The appointments reflect decades of contribution across sport, science, law, medicine, business and public service.

Tom Roa

Rachel Taulelei

Māori Leaders and Service Recognised

Māori recipients feature across the honours system in 2026, with individuals recognised for service to te reo Māori, education, governance, health, arts and community leadership.

Māori were honoured across multiple orders, reflecting both national leadership roles and long-standing service within whānau, hapū and iwi.

Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM)

Among those honoured are:

Professor Tom Roa (Ngāti Maniapoto, Waikato, Ngāti Apakura) – honoured for services to Māori language and education.

Leith Comer (Te Arawa – Ngāti Rangitihi, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Māmoe, Ngāti Pāhauwera) – recognised for contributions to Māori governance, education and economic development.

Professor Bev Lawton (Ngāti Porou) – honoured for transforming women’s health outcomes, especially for wāhine Māori, through research and advocacy.

Rachel Taulelei (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Huia ki Katihiku, Ngāti Rārua) – recognised for leadership in business, Māori development and governance.

Ngāti Hine leader Waihoroi Shortland addresses the crowd gathered at the Treaty Grounds.

Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit (ONZM)

Those recognised include:

Te Warihi Hetaraka (Ngāti Wai, Ngāpuhi, Tainui) – for services to Māori and Māori art, revitalising cultural narratives in public and marae spaces.

Waihoroi Hoterene (Ngāti Hine, Te Aupōuri, Ngāti Rangi) – recognised for decades of service to Māori language education and broadcasting.

Christina Cowan (Ngāti Kahungunu, Rangitāne, Ngāti Porou) – honoured for work supporting Māori with visual impairment, leadership in kaupapa accessibility and Indigenous advocacy.

Hori Parata

Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)

Recipients include:

Arihia Stirling (Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Kāi Tahu, Ngāti Whātua) – for services to education and Māori.

Hori Te Moanaroa Parata (Te Waiariki, Ngāti Kororā, Ngāti Takapari, Ngāti Wai, Ngāti Hine) – for services to conservation and Māori

Andrew Ruawhitu Pokaia – for services to Māori and education.

Helena Audrey Tuteao (Tainui) – for services to people with disabilities and Māori.

Kāren Johansen (Rongowhakaata, Te Aitanga a Mahāki, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri) - for services to education and human rights.

Mark Harawira

King’s Service Order and Medals

Mark Joseph Harawira (Ngāti Awa, Ngai Te Rangi, Ngāti Maniapoto, Tūhourangi) – appointed a Companion of the King’s Service Order for services to Māori education, arts and conservation

Bonita Joanne Bigham (Ngāruahine, Te Ātiawa) – awarded the King’s Service Medal for services to local government and Māori

Recognising Service to Aotearoa

The New Year Honours are conferred by King Charles III, on the advice of the New Zealand Government, and recognise individuals whose service and leadership have made a lasting contribution to the nation.

For Māori communities, the honours acknowledge sustained efforts to strengthen language, culture and community wellbeing, and the central role Māori continue to play in shaping Aotearoa’s social and cultural landscape.

The full 2026 New Year Honours List, including citations for each recipient, is available through the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.