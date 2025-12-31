Ngā Honore o te Tau Hou 2026: Te rārangi katoa o ngā Tā, ngā Kahurangi me ngā kaiwhiwhi tohu honore

New Year 2026 Honours: The full list. Supplied

New Year 2026 Honours: The full list of Knights, Dames, and honourees.

New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion (DNZM)

Professor Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer, CNZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to ophthalmology

Coral May Shaw, Te Awamutu, for services to public service, the judiciary and the community

Dorothy Myrtle Spotswood, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to philanthropy

Knights Companion (KNZM)

Scott Ronald Glyndwr Dixon, CNZM, Indiana, United States, for services to motorsport

Rodney Kenneth Drury, Queenstown, for services to business, the technology industry, and philanthropy

Professor Graham Stephen Le Gros, CNZM, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to medical science

Christopher Wilton Parkin, CNZM, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to philanthropy and the arts

Companions (CNZM)

Gregor John Barclay, Remuera, Auckland, for services to sports governance

Neil Frank Bateup, ONZM, Ōhinewai, for services to the rural sector

Leith Pirika Comer,, QSO, Rotorua, for services to Māori, governance and education

Professor Charl Johannes de Villiers, Rothesay Bay, Auckland, for services to accountancy

Dr Bruce William Hayward, MNZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology

Professor Beverley-Anne Lawton, ONZM, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to women’s health

Distinguished Professor Gaven John Martin, Albany, for services to mathematics and education

Distinguished Professor Paul James Moughan, Devonport, Auckland, for services to science

Anthony Zan Quinn, Cromwell, for services to motorsport and the community

Professor Thomas Charles Roa, JP, Hamilton, for services to Māori language and education

Rachel Emere Taulelei, MNZM, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to business, Māori, and governance

Donald Stanley Mackintosh Trott, ONZM, JP, for services to opera

Officers (ONZM)

Reverend Dr Patricia Ann Allan, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to survivors of abuse

Graham Carr, Geraldine, for services to the deer industry and the community

Matthew David Corner, Tawa, Wellington, for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities

Christina Cowan, Hastings, for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people

Brian Rex Davies, Palmerston North, for services to motorsport

Rodney Phillip Mathew Dixon, Upper Moutere, for services to athletics

Lloyd Walker Downing, Morrinsville, for services to agriculture and governance

Anthony Richard Egan, Hamilton, for services to the agricultural industry and the community

Deborah Ann Espiner, Remuera, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities and education

Ian Donald Gardiner, Christchurch, for services to the communications industry and mountain safety

Stewart Lloyd Germann, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to franchise law

Neville Charles Greenwood, Christchurch, for services to the sheep industry

Judith Helen Hamilton, Cambridge, for services to rowing

Richard Michael Arthur Harman, Mount Cook, Wellington, for services to journalism and broadcasting

Julie Anne Hart, Hastings, for services to women and victims of family violence

Frances Margaret Hartnett, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities

Sandra Glenis Hazlehurst, Havelock North, for services to local government

Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka, Whangārei, for services to Māori and art

Jack Edward Hodder, KC, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the law

Shirley Gail Hooper, Pāpāmoa Beach, for services to netball and artistic swimming

Waihoroi Paraone Hoterene, Kerikeri, for services to Māori and Māori language education

Lynley Elizabeth Lloyd, Somerville, Auckland, for services to renal nutrition

Andrew Webster Macfarlane, Ashburton, for services to the deer industry

Professor Roderick Duncan MacLeod, MNZM, for services to palliative care

James Bruce Miller, Remuera, Auckland, for services to corporate governance

Lorraine Mary Moller, MBE, Boulder, Colorado, for services to athletics

Professor Dr Jens Helmut Friedrich Mueller, MNZM, Tauranga, for services to education

Suzanne Jane Porter, New Plymouth, for services to the arts and event management

Iain George Potter, Kilbirnie, Wellington, for services to sport and health

Tenby George Bolland Powell, ED, for services to business, governance, and humanitarian aid

Karen Ritchie, Pōkeno, for services to people with HIV/Aids and Rainbow communities

Cecilia Charlotte Louise Robinson, Remuera, Auckland, for services to business and women

Dr Mohammad Arif Saeid, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to refugees and youth

Valerie Christine Smith, Nelson, for services to outdoor bowls

Paul Bertram Wright, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to the real estate industry and philanthropy

Members (MNZM)

Kevin John Burgess, Karapiro, Cambridge, for services to governance, the community, and sport

Donna Elise Chisholm, One Tree Hill, Auckland, for services to journalism

Eroni Clarke, Henderson, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and rugby

Peter John Cullen, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to law, governance, and youth

Rosemary Helen Dixon, Karori, Wellington, for services to school debating

Roger Bruce Douglas Drummond, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to rugby and Māori

Dr Robyn Ann Dynes, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to agricultural science

Dr Lorraine Shirley Eade, Blenheim, for services to Māori, governance, and the community

Judene Louise Edgar, JP, Nelson, for services to governance, local government, and the community

Jane Frances Eynon-Richards, JP, Rotorua, for services to the community

Jade Carlo Farrar, Auckland Central, for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community

Beverley Riverina Forrester, Amberley, for services to the wool and fashion industries

Deborah Kaye Fraser, Tainui, Dunedin, for services to mental health and youth

Donald George Geddes, Ashburton, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue, and the community

Malcolm John Gillies, Upper Hutt, for services to business

Martin James Guptill, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to cricket

Martin John Hadlee, Northwood, Christchurch, for services to the community

Janine Michelle Harrington, Christchurch, for services to education

David John Harrison, Khandallah, Wellington, for services to the insurance industry and the community

John Gordon Hobbs, Pukekohe, for services to horticulture

Susan Hobbs, Silverdale, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities

Gerald Anthony Hope, Blenheim, for services to local government, business, and the community

Kāren Eirene Johansen, JP, Gisborne, for services to education and human rights

Richard William Kennett, JP, Glenorchy, for services to conservation and Search and Rescue

Jillian Anne Kerr, Diamond Harbour, for services to choral music and music education

Dr Murray Alexander King, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to transport, logistics, and railway heritage

Mark Henri Limacher, Khandallah, Wellington, for services as a restaurateur and to the hospitality industry

Professor Tracie Ailong Mafile’o, Palmerston North, for services to Pacific and tertiary education

Terence Ronald Maskell, Onehunga, Auckland, for services to choral music

Nichola Rosemary McArthur, Kaikōura, for services to conservation and the community

Malcolm Ian McKee, Gore, for services to sport

Dawn Mary McMillan, Thames, for services to children’s literature

Katharine Eleanor Milford, Tauranga, for services to people with aphasia

Jennifer Louise Nahu, Rotorua, for services to rugby league

Vivien Lewanna Napier, JP, Greytown, for services to local government and the community

Dr Stephen John Neville, Queensland, for services to gerontology research and seniors

Kevin Nielsen, New Plymouth, for services to the community and people with disabilities

Dr Caroline Ann Oliver, Wānaka, for services to cancer research and the community

Hori Te Moanaroa Parata, Onerahi, for services to conservation and Māori

Alexandra Anne Pasley, Northcote Pt, Auckland, for services to education

David Stephen Pluck, Nelson, for services to education

Andrew Ruawhitu Pokaia, Bishopdale, Christchurch, for services to Māori and education

Gaye Annette Poole, Chartwell, Hamilton, for services to the performing arts and education

Ian Douglas Poulter, Kaiapoi, for services to education

Ravinder Singh Powar, JP, Harrowfield, Hamilton, for services to ethnic communities

John Dempster Robinson, Pukekohe, for services to orienteering

Valerie Jean Robinson, Pukekohe, for services to orienteering

John Francis Roughan, Campbells Bay, Auckland, for services to journalism and the community

Dr Fahima Saeid, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to refugees

Bruce Douglas Shalders, Redwood, Christchurch, for services to railway heritage

Leighton Irwin Smith, Waiake, Auckland, for services to broadcasting

Mokafetu Smith (Matafetu Smith), Henderson, Auckland, for services to Pacific art

Arihia Amiria Stirling, QSM, JP, Clendon Park, Auckland, for services to education and Māori

Professor Andrew Peter Stockley, Buckinghamshire, UK, for services to school debating

Dr Audrey Melanie Tan, for services to mathematics education

Gail Henrietta Maria Thompson, Bluff, for services to Māori and conservation

Helena Audrey Tuteao, Rototuna, Hamilton, for services to people with disabilities and Māori

Senior Constable Grant William Watts, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth

William Ian Welch, Porirua, for services to rail heritage

Elizabeth Robyn Whiting, Epsom, Auckland, for services to costume design

Gary Selwyn Whittle, Burswood, Auckland, for services to rugby league

Sarah Jane Wickens, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to business

Shirley Jane Zintl, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to youth

King’s Service Order (KSO)

Mark Joseph (Joe) Harawira, Whakatāne, for services to Māori education, arts, and conservation

Kerry Ann Nickels, Remuera, Auckland, for services to the Red Cross

King’s Service Medal (KSM)

Carol Angland, Wānaka, for services to the community and theatre

Bonita Joanne Bigham, Manaia, for services to local government and Māori

Douglas James Brenssell, Ōamaru, for services to the community

Robyn Ann Bruce, Maungaturoto, for services to youth and sport

John Randall Burgess, Mosgiel, for services to the community

Marin Burgess, Farm Cove, Auckland, for services to heritage preservation and education

Emily Myra Caldwell, Te Aroha, for services to the community and music

Marjorie Eleanor Carr, Otorohanga, for services to netball and the community

Lloyd Bertram Clausen, MStJ, Leeston, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Edwin Frederick Ruthven Cooke, Greytown, for services to music

Juliet Anne Cooke, Greytown, for services to music

Helen Rose Cooper, Bulls, for services to the community

Richard John Craig, Kaikōura, for services to the Coastguard

Anneke Jacoba Dinnington, Taupō, for services to seniors and the community

David Alyn Drake, Rolleston, for services to the community

John Matthew Eaden, Marton, for services to the arts

Graeme Leslie Elliot, Shiel Hill, Dunedin, for services to the community and outdoor recreation

Marion Kennedy Ellis, Ōrewa, for services to hockey

Elizabeth Mary Fletcher, Rotorua, for services to the community, particularly wastewater advocacy

William Robert Fuller, JP, Russell, for services to the community

Leonidas Angelos Gambitsis, Lower Hutt, for services to the Greek community

Trevor James Goudie, Alexandra, for services to theatre and the community

Jocelyn Mary Grantham, Grafton, Auckland, for services to education and the community

Sheridan Isobel Patrice Gundry, Gisborne, for services to historical research and heritage preservation

Paul David Harris, JP, Amberley, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Elizabeth Janet Henry, Invercargill, for services to the community and sport

David John Jurlina, Kaitāia, for services to rugby and the community

Nada Linda Jurlina, Kaitāia, for services to rugby and the community

Gurpreet Kaur, The Gardens, Auckland, for services to the Indian community

Barbara Joy Knowles, JP, Onewhero, for services to the community and to members of Parliament

Peter Alan Maunder, Paeroa, for services to athletics

Sylvia Mary Joyce Maunder, Paeroa, for services to athletics

Laurie Owen Mills, Sunnyhills, Auckland, for services to theatre

Mohan Durlabh Mistry, Kingston, Wellington, for services to the Indian community

Gordon Leonard Myer, JP, Golflands, Auckland, for services to the community

Aere Anne Nicholas, JP, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the community

Patrick Gerard O’Rourke, Napier, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Dr Tania Anne Pinfold, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to youth health

Enatuleni Ikitoa Polima, Massey, Auckland, for services to the Niuean community

Jacqueline Robertson, Paihia, for services to science education

Stanley Donald Scott, Wairoa, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and civil defence

Christopher Sharp, Gisborne, for services to Search and Rescue and outdoor recreation

Ruth Philliss Shaw, Manapouri, for services to conservation

Dr Leonie Kaye Sinclair, Rotorua, for services to health

Harjinder Singh, JP, Papakura, Auckland, for services to the Punjabi community

Brian Douglas Smith, Timaru, for services to rowing

Sailauama Cheryl Talamaivao, JP, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and education

Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo Toleafoa, JP, Havelock North, for services to Pacific communities

Paul Gregory Toms, Te Aroha, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and football

Russel Walter Trow, Bluff, for services to wildlife conservation

Teresa Anne Trow, Bluff, for services to wildlife conservation

Jonathan Usher, Cromwell, for services to the community and entertainment

Norma-Jean Van De Rheede, JP, Melbourne, for services to the community

Ian Arthur Watts, Nelson, for services to Land Search and Rescue

Henry Joseph Wheeler, Rongotea, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Delano Shane De Graffe Whyte, Napier, for services to sport and the community

Isabella Wilson, Queenstown, for services to the community and theatre

Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)

Commodore Andrew Gilchrist Brown, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force