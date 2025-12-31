Ngā Honore o te Tau Hou 2026: Te rārangi katoa o ngā Tā, ngā Kahurangi me ngā kaiwhiwhi tohu honore

New Year 2026 Honours: The full list of Knights, Dames, and honourees.
New Zealand Order of Merit
Dames Companion (DNZM)
Professor Helen Victoria Danesh-Meyer, CNZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to ophthalmology
Coral May Shaw, Te Awamutu, for services to public service, the judiciary and the community
Dorothy Myrtle Spotswood, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to philanthropy
Knights Companion (KNZM)
Scott Ronald Glyndwr Dixon, CNZM, Indiana, United States, for services to motorsport
Rodney Kenneth Drury, Queenstown, for services to business, the technology industry, and philanthropy
Professor Graham Stephen Le Gros, CNZM, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to medical science
Christopher Wilton Parkin, CNZM, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to philanthropy and the arts
Companions (CNZM)
Gregor John Barclay, Remuera, Auckland, for services to sports governance
Neil Frank Bateup, ONZM, Ōhinewai, for services to the rural sector
Leith Pirika Comer,, QSO, Rotorua, for services to Māori, governance and education
Professor Charl Johannes de Villiers, Rothesay Bay, Auckland, for services to accountancy
Dr Bruce William Hayward, MNZM, Remuera, Auckland, for services to geology, particularly micropaleontology
Professor Beverley-Anne Lawton, ONZM, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to women’s health
Distinguished Professor Gaven John Martin, Albany, for services to mathematics and education
Distinguished Professor Paul James Moughan, Devonport, Auckland, for services to science
Anthony Zan Quinn, Cromwell, for services to motorsport and the community
Professor Thomas Charles Roa, JP, Hamilton, for services to Māori language and education
Rachel Emere Taulelei, MNZM, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to business, Māori, and governance
Donald Stanley Mackintosh Trott, ONZM, JP, for services to opera
Officers (ONZM)
Reverend Dr Patricia Ann Allan, Cashmere, Christchurch, for services to survivors of abuse
Graham Carr, Geraldine, for services to the deer industry and the community
Matthew David Corner, Tawa, Wellington, for services to people with intellectual and learning disabilities
Christina Cowan, Hastings, for services to Māori, particularly blind and low vision people
Brian Rex Davies, Palmerston North, for services to motorsport
Rodney Phillip Mathew Dixon, Upper Moutere, for services to athletics
Lloyd Walker Downing, Morrinsville, for services to agriculture and governance
Anthony Richard Egan, Hamilton, for services to the agricultural industry and the community
Deborah Ann Espiner, Remuera, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities and education
Ian Donald Gardiner, Christchurch, for services to the communications industry and mountain safety
Stewart Lloyd Germann, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to franchise law
Neville Charles Greenwood, Christchurch, for services to the sheep industry
Judith Helen Hamilton, Cambridge, for services to rowing
Richard Michael Arthur Harman, Mount Cook, Wellington, for services to journalism and broadcasting
Julie Anne Hart, Hastings, for services to women and victims of family violence
Frances Margaret Hartnett, Titirangi, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities
Sandra Glenis Hazlehurst, Havelock North, for services to local government
Te Warihi Kokowai Hetaraka, Whangārei, for services to Māori and art
Jack Edward Hodder, KC, Kelburn, Wellington, for services to the law
Shirley Gail Hooper, Pāpāmoa Beach, for services to netball and artistic swimming
Waihoroi Paraone Hoterene, Kerikeri, for services to Māori and Māori language education
Lynley Elizabeth Lloyd, Somerville, Auckland, for services to renal nutrition
Andrew Webster Macfarlane, Ashburton, for services to the deer industry
Professor Roderick Duncan MacLeod, MNZM, for services to palliative care
James Bruce Miller, Remuera, Auckland, for services to corporate governance
Lorraine Mary Moller, MBE, Boulder, Colorado, for services to athletics
Professor Dr Jens Helmut Friedrich Mueller, MNZM, Tauranga, for services to education
Suzanne Jane Porter, New Plymouth, for services to the arts and event management
Iain George Potter, Kilbirnie, Wellington, for services to sport and health
Tenby George Bolland Powell, ED, for services to business, governance, and humanitarian aid
Karen Ritchie, Pōkeno, for services to people with HIV/Aids and Rainbow communities
Cecilia Charlotte Louise Robinson, Remuera, Auckland, for services to business and women
Dr Mohammad Arif Saeid, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to refugees and youth
Valerie Christine Smith, Nelson, for services to outdoor bowls
Paul Bertram Wright, Ilam, Christchurch, for services to the real estate industry and philanthropy
Members (MNZM)
Kevin John Burgess, Karapiro, Cambridge, for services to governance, the community, and sport
Donna Elise Chisholm, One Tree Hill, Auckland, for services to journalism
Eroni Clarke, Henderson, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and rugby
Peter John Cullen, Oriental Bay, Wellington, for services to law, governance, and youth
Rosemary Helen Dixon, Karori, Wellington, for services to school debating
Roger Bruce Douglas Drummond, Hataitai, Wellington, for services to rugby and Māori
Dr Robyn Ann Dynes, Fendalton, Christchurch, for services to agricultural science
Dr Lorraine Shirley Eade, Blenheim, for services to Māori, governance, and the community
Judene Louise Edgar, JP, Nelson, for services to governance, local government, and the community
Jane Frances Eynon-Richards, JP, Rotorua, for services to the community
Jade Carlo Farrar, Auckland Central, for services to people with disabilities and the Pacific community
Beverley Riverina Forrester, Amberley, for services to the wool and fashion industries
Deborah Kaye Fraser, Tainui, Dunedin, for services to mental health and youth
Donald George Geddes, Ashburton, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Land Search and Rescue, and the community
Malcolm John Gillies, Upper Hutt, for services to business
Martin James Guptill, St Heliers, Auckland, for services to cricket
Martin John Hadlee, Northwood, Christchurch, for services to the community
Janine Michelle Harrington, Christchurch, for services to education
David John Harrison, Khandallah, Wellington, for services to the insurance industry and the community
John Gordon Hobbs, Pukekohe, for services to horticulture
Susan Hobbs, Silverdale, Auckland, for services to people with disabilities
Gerald Anthony Hope, Blenheim, for services to local government, business, and the community
Kāren Eirene Johansen, JP, Gisborne, for services to education and human rights
Richard William Kennett, JP, Glenorchy, for services to conservation and Search and Rescue
Jillian Anne Kerr, Diamond Harbour, for services to choral music and music education
Dr Murray Alexander King, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to transport, logistics, and railway heritage
Mark Henri Limacher, Khandallah, Wellington, for services as a restaurateur and to the hospitality industry
Professor Tracie Ailong Mafile’o, Palmerston North, for services to Pacific and tertiary education
Terence Ronald Maskell, Onehunga, Auckland, for services to choral music
Nichola Rosemary McArthur, Kaikōura, for services to conservation and the community
Malcolm Ian McKee, Gore, for services to sport
Dawn Mary McMillan, Thames, for services to children’s literature
Katharine Eleanor Milford, Tauranga, for services to people with aphasia
Jennifer Louise Nahu, Rotorua, for services to rugby league
Vivien Lewanna Napier, JP, Greytown, for services to local government and the community
Dr Stephen John Neville, Queensland, for services to gerontology research and seniors
Kevin Nielsen, New Plymouth, for services to the community and people with disabilities
Dr Caroline Ann Oliver, Wānaka, for services to cancer research and the community
Hori Te Moanaroa Parata, Onerahi, for services to conservation and Māori
Alexandra Anne Pasley, Northcote Pt, Auckland, for services to education
David Stephen Pluck, Nelson, for services to education
Andrew Ruawhitu Pokaia, Bishopdale, Christchurch, for services to Māori and education
Gaye Annette Poole, Chartwell, Hamilton, for services to the performing arts and education
Ian Douglas Poulter, Kaiapoi, for services to education
Ravinder Singh Powar, JP, Harrowfield, Hamilton, for services to ethnic communities
John Dempster Robinson, Pukekohe, for services to orienteering
Valerie Jean Robinson, Pukekohe, for services to orienteering
John Francis Roughan, Campbells Bay, Auckland, for services to journalism and the community
Dr Fahima Saeid, Mt Roskill, Auckland, for services to refugees
Bruce Douglas Shalders, Redwood, Christchurch, for services to railway heritage
Leighton Irwin Smith, Waiake, Auckland, for services to broadcasting
Mokafetu Smith (Matafetu Smith), Henderson, Auckland, for services to Pacific art
Arihia Amiria Stirling, QSM, JP, Clendon Park, Auckland, for services to education and Māori
Professor Andrew Peter Stockley, Buckinghamshire, UK, for services to school debating
Dr Audrey Melanie Tan, for services to mathematics education
Gail Henrietta Maria Thompson, Bluff, for services to Māori and conservation
Helena Audrey Tuteao, Rototuna, Hamilton, for services to people with disabilities and Māori
Senior Constable Grant William Watts, for services to the New Zealand Police and youth
William Ian Welch, Porirua, for services to rail heritage
Elizabeth Robyn Whiting, Epsom, Auckland, for services to costume design
Gary Selwyn Whittle, Burswood, Auckland, for services to rugby league
Sarah Jane Wickens, Wadestown, Wellington, for services to business
Shirley Jane Zintl, Titahi Bay, Porirua, for services to youth
King’s Service Order (KSO)
Mark Joseph (Joe) Harawira, Whakatāne, for services to Māori education, arts, and conservation
Kerry Ann Nickels, Remuera, Auckland, for services to the Red Cross
King’s Service Medal (KSM)
Carol Angland, Wānaka, for services to the community and theatre
Bonita Joanne Bigham, Manaia, for services to local government and Māori
Douglas James Brenssell, Ōamaru, for services to the community
Robyn Ann Bruce, Maungaturoto, for services to youth and sport
John Randall Burgess, Mosgiel, for services to the community
Marin Burgess, Farm Cove, Auckland, for services to heritage preservation and education
Emily Myra Caldwell, Te Aroha, for services to the community and music
Marjorie Eleanor Carr, Otorohanga, for services to netball and the community
Lloyd Bertram Clausen, MStJ, Leeston, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Edwin Frederick Ruthven Cooke, Greytown, for services to music
Juliet Anne Cooke, Greytown, for services to music
Helen Rose Cooper, Bulls, for services to the community
Richard John Craig, Kaikōura, for services to the Coastguard
Anneke Jacoba Dinnington, Taupō, for services to seniors and the community
David Alyn Drake, Rolleston, for services to the community
John Matthew Eaden, Marton, for services to the arts
Graeme Leslie Elliot, Shiel Hill, Dunedin, for services to the community and outdoor recreation
Marion Kennedy Ellis, Ōrewa, for services to hockey
Elizabeth Mary Fletcher, Rotorua, for services to the community, particularly wastewater advocacy
William Robert Fuller, JP, Russell, for services to the community
Leonidas Angelos Gambitsis, Lower Hutt, for services to the Greek community
Trevor James Goudie, Alexandra, for services to theatre and the community
Jocelyn Mary Grantham, Grafton, Auckland, for services to education and the community
Sheridan Isobel Patrice Gundry, Gisborne, for services to historical research and heritage preservation
Paul David Harris, JP, Amberley, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Elizabeth Janet Henry, Invercargill, for services to the community and sport
David John Jurlina, Kaitāia, for services to rugby and the community
Nada Linda Jurlina, Kaitāia, for services to rugby and the community
Gurpreet Kaur, The Gardens, Auckland, for services to the Indian community
Barbara Joy Knowles, JP, Onewhero, for services to the community and to members of Parliament
Peter Alan Maunder, Paeroa, for services to athletics
Sylvia Mary Joyce Maunder, Paeroa, for services to athletics
Laurie Owen Mills, Sunnyhills, Auckland, for services to theatre
Mohan Durlabh Mistry, Kingston, Wellington, for services to the Indian community
Gordon Leonard Myer, JP, Golflands, Auckland, for services to the community
Aere Anne Nicholas, JP, Papatoetoe, Auckland, for services to the community
Patrick Gerard O’Rourke, Napier, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Dr Tania Anne Pinfold, Te Aro, Wellington, for services to youth health
Enatuleni Ikitoa Polima, Massey, Auckland, for services to the Niuean community
Jacqueline Robertson, Paihia, for services to science education
Stanley Donald Scott, Wairoa, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and civil defence
Christopher Sharp, Gisborne, for services to Search and Rescue and outdoor recreation
Ruth Philliss Shaw, Manapouri, for services to conservation
Dr Leonie Kaye Sinclair, Rotorua, for services to health
Harjinder Singh, JP, Papakura, Auckland, for services to the Punjabi community
Brian Douglas Smith, Timaru, for services to rowing
Sailauama Cheryl Talamaivao, JP, Te Atatu Peninsula, Auckland, for services to the Pacific community and education
Reverend Wayne Saunoa Moegagogo Toleafoa, JP, Havelock North, for services to Pacific communities
Paul Gregory Toms, Te Aroha, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and football
Russel Walter Trow, Bluff, for services to wildlife conservation
Teresa Anne Trow, Bluff, for services to wildlife conservation
Jonathan Usher, Cromwell, for services to the community and entertainment
Norma-Jean Van De Rheede, JP, Melbourne, for services to the community
Ian Arthur Watts, Nelson, for services to Land Search and Rescue
Henry Joseph Wheeler, Rongotea, for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Delano Shane De Graffe Whyte, Napier, for services to sport and the community
Isabella Wilson, Queenstown, for services to the community and theatre
Distinguished Service Decoration (DSD)
Commodore Andrew Gilchrist Brown, for services to the New Zealand Defence Force