13 pou unveiled marking 180 years since Battle of Ruapekapeka

Thirteen new pou were unveiled near Ruapekapeka Pā on Sunday to mark 180 years since the Battle of Ruapekapeka.

The unveiling included 12 pou tūpuna representing those who fought in the 1846 battle between iwi of Te Tai Tokerau and British troops.

Carved to represent the four hapū of the Te Ruapekapeka Trust - Te Kapotai, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Hau and Ngāti Manu – the pou stand as markers of remembrance, resilience and whakapapa.

“He hōnore mōku,” says Project Lead Arapeta Barber (Ngāpuhi).

“Ia wā e tangi ana taku ngākau, i te wā i pātai [mai] ki ahau [kia] mahi i tēnei mahi.”

Located below Ruapekapeka Pā, the pou tūpuna stand at about five metres tall, with the project taking around three years to complete.

Each hapū was tasked with carving and creating a pou that represented their own tūpuna.

“It was important that each hapū had their own [mana],” Barber says.

Arapeta Barber says it is a privilige to be lead this project. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Among the carvings, Tū Mataara held a strong presence. Carved by Peneamine Werohia (Ngāti Hau), the pou is inspired by a tangi apakura composed by Perangi (Pirangi) for her beloved warrior, Te Karu, who was killed in the battle at Taumatatūtū (Māwhē Kairangi). Through her lament, Perangi gave voice to grief, love and remembrance.

Eru Nehua is also honoured in this carving as the bearer of life-giving water, carrying it in a tahā to the warriors during the battle.

Tu Mataara by Peneamine Werohia. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Ko Tū, Ko Rongo, carved by Pare Poulson (Ngāti Hao, Ngāti Hau), depicts brothers Patuone and Tāmati Waka Nene. Tāmati faces Hokianga with a tewhatewha, Patuone faces the pā with a taiaha. The pou reflects the differing choices of closely related hapū: the brothers aligned with the British, while Ngāti Hau resisted Pākehā encroachment, highlighting contrasting paths of conflict and diplomacy.

The pou form part of Te Ika o te Kopua, a Provincial Growth Fund supported project to enhance Ruapekapeka Pā and its battlefield while maintaining its mauri, reverence and sanctity. The wider project includes upgraded walking tracks, a small carpark, and updated visitor information panels.

Barber says the pou ensure the stories of Ruapekapeka are held and shared for generations to come.

“Evolving and utilising to hold on to our stories, which we know are very, very important. So if [the pou] wasn’t standing there, nothing’s there, nothing said. But now [the pou is] standing there, everyone will ask questions.”

He adds the pou remain as a symbol of peace.

“Now I look at it and, he whenua rangatira tēnei, because [the tipuna are] all gathered now.”