National | Māori Medical Representation

New cohort brings heart research home to marae and communities

Māori-led heart research trains 15 students to work from marae to hometowns

Thursday, January 15, 2026 • ByLineni Tuitupou

Data shows Māori are twice as likely to die from heart disease as non-Māori, and in some communities, life expectancy is up to 10 years shorter.

To address this, Kura Raumati, a Māori-led programme, has welcomed 15 new students from across Aotearoa into its third cohort.

Fifteen tauira have joined the third cohort of the Māori-led Kura Raumati programme, returning to their home communities to conduct vital heart research. Photo Credit: Te Ao Māori News.

The kaupapa allows students to begin on a marae before returning home to their own communities to conduct research through a Māori lens.

From the lab to the Marae

Arihia Waitai-Morehu (Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei) has worked with her iwi for two years and was seeking something that aligned with her current focus.

“I heard this kaupapa through a friend who had taken part. And for me, I was looking for something that was whānau-focused, te ao Māori-focused.”

Building on past success, the 2024/2025 Kura Raumati cohort completed 41 summer research projects, featuring a collaborative group of 26 Māori and 15 Pacific tauira. Photo Credit: Pūtahi Manawa.

Oaklea Bowden-Morris (Te Tairāwhiti) recently completed her honours at Māori Ki Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka. While she spent a year researching in a lab, she felt drawn to community-based research, where she now conducts research aimed at helping vulnerable whānau in Ruatoria.

“I actually don’t whakapapa back to Ruatoria, so I find that it’s a privilege that whānau are able to open up to me, and trust me with their concerns”

Whāia te pae tawhiti, whakamaua kia tina

I tōna ōrokohanga mai ka whakawhiwhia a Kura Raumati ki ngā moni a Te Ara Poutama. Ināianei nā, mā Pūtahi Manawa ngā moni e hoatu ki te kaupapa nei.

Me te tūmanako nui, ka ora rawa atu ngā mahi rangahau hei ngā tau maha kei mua i te aroaro.

“Research funding comes and goes,” says Associate Professor Karen Brewer, Co-Director Māori at Pūtahi Manawa.

“Usually, projects are funded for two or three years, and the community misses out on a good relationship or seeing positive change”

Nā te tokoiti o ngā kaimahi Māori kei te rāngai hauora o Aotearoa, kei te whai mana ēnei tūmomo, i tēnei wā tonu, e 5% noa iho o ngā tākuta kei Aotearoa, he Māori.

Associate Professor Karen Brewer, Pūtahi Manawa Co-Director (Left) and Arihia Waitai-Morehu, Student (Right). Photo Credit: Te Ao Māori News.

E ai ki a Erika Korohina, kairangahau matua o Kura Raumati, he mea nui tā te tangata kite i te kanohi Māori ki te rāngai hauora.

“Many of our whānau told us it was important for them to see our own people working in those heart health services.”

Hei a Pepuere, ka whakaaturia ngā kitenga rangahau ki ngā whānau me te hapori whānui.

Tags:
Māori Medical Representation
Iwi-Led Health Initiatives
Ruatoria Health
Te Ao Māori Research
Māori Health Workforce
Lineni Tuitupou

Lineni Tuitupou (Ngāti Awa, Tūhoe, Tongan) is a Multimedia Journalist for Te Ao Māori News. She has an interest in telling stories about kaupapa māori, community and impactful stories. If you want to share your own story, email her at Lineni.Tuitupou@whakaatamaori.co.nz