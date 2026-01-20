Kiwi star Julian Dennison ties the knot in private ceremony

This article was first published on Stuff.

Kiwi actor Julian Dennison (Ngāti Hauā), best known for his roles in local films Hunt for the Wilderpeople and Uproar, has married Christian Baledrokadroka in a private ceremony after a six-month engagement.

Dennison, 23, shared the happy news with his fans on social media, posting a black-and-white photo of the newlyweds and a simple caption: “Forever x.”

The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at an undisclosed location in New Zealand.

Baledrokadroka wore a stunning dress by Hera Couture, designed by Katie Yeung, paired with a flowing veil.

Dennison’s post was met with congratulations from fellow Kiwi stars, including The Last Night in Soho actress Thomasin McKenzie and The Black Phone actor Mason Thames.

Over his 13-year acting career, Dennison has worked with A-list stars like Ryan Reynolds and Millie Bobby Brown, and more recently appeared in A24’s Y2K and the live-action remake of How to Train Your Dragon.

In addition to acting, Dennison has taken up DJing, performing at Gisborne’s Rhythm and Vines festival in December.

Dennison’s next acting project is the romantic comedy Just Picture It, where he will reunite with Godzilla vs Kong co-star Millie Bobby Brown in a supporting role.

By Stuff Reporters.