Young Tūhoe artist leads project to revive traditional waiata

A young musician from Ngāi Tūhoe is on a mission to bring traditional waiata back to the forefront, using music as a pathway to revitalise the language and identity of his people.

Singer-songwriter Tanekaha Rangi has begun compiling material for a new album dedicated entirely to Tūhoe music, drawing on a wide range of styles including instrumental compositions, contemporary Māori music, and traditional waiata handed down through generations.

“At the moment, the main focus is on the songs of the kāuta - to bring that style of language back to Tūhoe. That’s probably the most important part of this kaupapa,” Rangi says.

The project aims to create an album by Tūhoe, for Tūhoe, grounded in intergenerational knowledge and guided by the whakaaro of his kaumātua. Rangi says the idea was inspired through conversations with his kuia, who encouraged him to take on the kaupapa.

Alongside producing the album, the initiative is also focused on developing rangatahi. A series of workshops will be held over the coming weeks, giving young people hands-on experience across all aspects of music creation, from songwriting and instrumentation to recording and using digital technology.

“The important thing is to teach our young people, the leaders of tomorrow, to strengthen their skills in this space. As Māori, we have a natural talent for music,” he says.

Rangi is no stranger to the spotlight. He has already gained national recognition alongside Huiarangi Rangihau as part of the musical group Lads of the Mist, whose songs have reached audiences across the country.

However, he says this project carries a deeper purpose.

“With our music as Lads of the Mist, we can share our songs with the world no matter where we are. But this kaupapa is different — this is for Tūhoe, for our people.”

Six workshops are planned over the next six to eight weeks to ensure everyone has the opportunity to contribute. While there are no immediate plans to release the music on mainstream platforms such as YouTube or Spotify, the long-term vision remains clear.

It’s about ensuring the voice of Tūhoe is heard and recognised as a living, thriving language.

“Kia rangona ai te reo o Tūhoe ki te ao whānui, e kīia ai he reo ora.”

Nā Te Okiwa McLean nō Pūkāea