“Tēnei mea te manaakitanga, koirā te mea matua ki a mātou o te iwi mōrehu.” Rātana annual celebrations begin

Rātana Pā is gearing up for celebrations to mark the birth of Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.

The annual Rātana celebrations, marking the birth of founder and leader Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, have begun at Rātana Pā, with mōrehu, surrounding iwi and kawe mate being brought onto the pā.

The first day of the 25 January celebrations centres on mōrehu, before the focus shifts tomorrow to the arrival of Kuini Ngā Wai Hono i te Pō, Te Arikinui Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu, and politicians who will be welcomed onto the pā.

Community run club, Hauora at home finishing their morning run Rātana Pā. Source: Natasha Hill / Te Ao Māori News.

The day began before dawn, with some taking part in an early morning run, setting the tone for a day grounded in kaupapa and community.

Not long after, the first ope of mōrehu arrived at the pā, followed by a second pōwhiri welcoming Te Tira Hoe Waka o Whanganui nui tonu, surrounding iwi including Ngāti Rangi, and representatives from local councils.

Despite strong winds and steady rain through the morning, it did not stop mōrehu and others from arriving at the pā as preparations continued for further celebrations to come.

Rātana seoncd pōwhiri, welcoming Te Tira Hoe Waka, Whanganui nui tonu, Taranaki Whānui, Ngāti Rangi, Rangitikei District Council & Whanganui District Council. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

For Che Wilson, Ngāti Rangi, is also steeped in ensuring the kawe mate are acknowledged, before political kōrero takes centre stage.

“Mō mātou tēnei ope. Anā, ko te kawe ake i ngā mate ki runga i te marae,” Wilson said.

“Āpōpō ka tae mai ngā tōrangapū, engari ko te rā nei, ko te kawe mate te kaupapa, arā, te kaupapa o ngā mōrehu.”

“Mā te ao wairua tātou e tohutohu, e arataki, kia ū ai te mana motuhake me te Tiriti o Waitangi ki roto i ngā ringaringa o te tangata.”

Rangatahi were also a clear focus throughout the day. One of the youngest speakers to take the pae was Paulie Manuel, who said with a smile afterwards that his father gave him just 10 seconds’ notice to speak.

Manuel said the significance of the day was twofold.

“Ko te kaupapa matua o te hui, tuatahi ake ko te huringa tau o Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, tuarua ko te rangatahi.”

He said the kaupapa was not just about faith, but about the collective waka that includes all Māori who continue to carry the movement forward.

“Te rangatahi, me te waka nui i a tātou anō, te iwi mōrehu.”

Paulie Manuel, Iwi Morehu. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

For Manuel, manaakitanga remained central, particularly for those who call Rātana Pā home.

“Tēnei mea te manaakitanga, koirā pea te mea matua ki a mātou o te iwi mōrehu.”

He said rangatahi play a vital role in upholding that value, through both visible and behind-the-scenes mahi, from preparing the marae and caring for speakers, to setting up tents, bedding and facilities for the many ope who arrive.

“Ko tā te pakeke mahi nei, ko te akiaki me te poipoi i ngā tamariki.”

While day one usually reserves politics for when MPs arrive, political kōrero was still present on the paepae.

Manuel said, from a rangatahi perspective, political debate should not distract from the kaupapa of the day.

“Me mau tonu tātou i te kaupapa matua o te hui, waiho ngā raru kei waho i te pae.”

Adrian Rurawhe.

Labour MP Adrian Rurawhe, a long-serving mōrehu who announced his retirement yesterday, with his final day on Waitangi Day, was acknowledged on the pae for his service and political career, including his time as Speaker of the House.

Seated behind him on the haukāinga side was Te Tai Hauāuru MP and Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer, also a mōrehu.

As the rain eased slightly in the afternoon, attention turned to preparations for tomorrow.

Political leaders, including the Prime Minister, are expected to be welcomed onto the pā later in the day, continuing the long-standing tradition of engagement between Rātana and the Crown.

For now, however, the Rātana celebrations continue to remain firmly grounded in the faith and movement of Rātana, setting the kaupapa before the national spotlight fully turns to Rātana Pā.