Māori urged to be vigilant as politicians seek votes at Rātana

Māori leaders have warned Māori not to be swayed by election-year tactics, urging vigilance as politicians prepare to arrive at Rātana Pā.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, Te Arikinui Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu, and other iwi leaders were welcomed onto Rātana Pā this morning, ahead of politicians making their way on later this afternoon, a period often described as marking the start of the political year.

Kiingitanga spokesperson Tukoroirangi Morgan came out strongly against the current Government, cautioning Māori communities to be wary of political promises made during an election year.

“Ko te mahi a te Karauna, he ruirui i ngā rare, te whakapatipati i a tātou, kia ngākau nui tātou. I runga anō i tā rātou tūranga, kia pōti tātou, kia hoki anō tēnei tāngata, nā rātou tonu i whakakorea.”

Morgan also criticised the Government’s record, accusing it of damaging the very laws and policies it created.

“Nā rātou tonu i tūkinohia ngā ture mō, nā rātou tonu i tipu nei, i tūhia ngā kaupapa, te tau ki muri.”

He questioned Māori reliance on the Crown, urging communities to consider their own strength and independence.

“Kaua rā tātou e mōhio, ko tō tātou oranga tonutanga kei roto i te ringaringa a te kāwanatanga.”

Morgan also took aim at the Prime Minister’s decision to hold the general election on November 7 — the day before November 8, regarded as the most significant date on the Rātana faith calendar.

“Tēnei te whakaaroaro i roto i ahau, he aha te tikanga o ngā whakaaro a te Pirimia whakatautia nei i tērā rā o te tuawhitu.”

November 8 commemorates the day the voice of the Holy Spirit spoke to the founder of the Rātana faith, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana, in 1918.

As politicians prepare to arrive at Rātana Pā this afternoon, Morgan said the key question for Māori remains what happens beyond election day.

“Ko te pātai, ka pēhea tātou āpōpō? Ka pau te pūtea a te kāwanatanga, ka pēhea tātou?”