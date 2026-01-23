Politicians make their case to Māori as election year begins at Rātana

Politicians make their case to Māori as the election year begins at Rātana

As calls for vigilance in an election year were put into sharp focus at Rātana Pā this afternoon, politicians from across the political spectrum were welcomed and began outlining what they could offer Māori voters.

Te Arikinui Kuini Nga wai hono i te po, Te Arikinui Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu and other notable leaders were welcomed onto Pā alongside kawe mate for the late Tā Tumu Te Heuheu.

Acknowledgements and mihi flowed on the paepae throughout the day to the many affected by flooding across the country.

Te Arikinui Kuini nga Wai Hono i te Po and Te Arikinui Te Rangimaheu Te Heuheu at Rātana. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa kaikōrero, Herea Winitana, opened proceedings on the pae, calling to those who had passed, including Tā Tumu Te Heuheu.

“Ki ngā mate tuangeangea kei runga i tēnei iwi o koutou, karanga mai ki te ngangana roa o ngā mate maruru kei runga o Ngāti Tūwharetoa. Karanga mai rā ki te ika mōmona o te tau, ko Tā Tumu Te Heuheu kua kawea mai nei.”

There were strong warnings issued earlier in the day by Kīngitanga spokesperson Tukoroirangi Morgan, who cautioned Māori not to be swayed by election-year tactics or surface-level incentives.

“Ko te mahi a te Karauna he ruirui i ngā rare, te whakapatipati i a tātou, kia ngākaunui tātou i runga anō i tā rātou tūmanako. ”

Tainui at Rātana Pā. Photo: Te Ao Māori News.

Shortly after politicians were welcomed on, Shane Jones of New Zealand First used his time on the pae to announce a $10 million allocation for infrastructure to support Ringatū marae in Wainui, within the Mataatua region.

“I proudly announce the allocation of 10 million dollars to build the infrastructure, to boost the resilience of your Ringatū marae in Wainui, Mātaatua country. Tēnā koutou katoa.”

Jones rejected suggestions that the announcement was an attempt to win votes, referencing previous funding decisions and framing the moment through faith, a comment made as heavy rain suddenly set in, before stopping once he sat down.

“And no, this is not an attempt to get votes. If I was gonna get votes, Waikato would’ve voted for me when I gave them 30 million dollars for the Ruakura infrastructure,” he said.

He then continued to say, “To all of our future politicians, fellow politicians, God has said that’s enough, Shane Jones. Kia ora tātou.”

Shane Jones (left) and Winston Peters.

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters also defended the practice of bringing funding announcements to Rātana, saying it reflected long-standing tikanga rather than political inducement.

“When we come here, we’ve always left a gift, it’s the Māori way. We’ve done it for decades, successive governments.”

However, those who were present were not convinced that funding alone would meet Māori aspirations.

Rātana representative Kamaka Manuel, in his kōrero, questioned whether monetary commitments were enough.

“We cannot, e tātou mā, simply operate on the fruits of pūtea. We need to ensure there is balance. And my question is, where is that balance kei waenganui i a koutou i te Whare Pāremata?”

Tama Potaka at Rātana Pā.

National minister Tama Potaka, who spoke to Te Ao Māori News before being welcomed onto the pā, said the Government remained focused on delivery rather than symbolism.

“We’re doing the right thing to support public services to be delivered better, and of course, law and order matters. We’ve been pretty clear about our intentions ever since we were voted into government a couple of years ago, and we continue to uphold those intentions.”

With parties now signalling what they could offer Māori in the lead-up to the election, some leaders say that while the political year may begin at Rātana, Māori voters are being urged to look beyond announcements and assess whether promises translate into lasting change.