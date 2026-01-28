State of Emergency remains for Whangārei’s flood-hit coastal community

New Zealand Response team meets Prime Minister Christopher Luxon at Whāngarei airport on Saturday January 24 whilst team members were in Northland to help with Whangārei's state of emergency along the severe weather hit Whangaruru coast. Photo: NZME

Whangārei’s storm-hit Whangaruru coast will remain in a state of emergency for the next seven days.

Whangārei Mayor Ken Couper said the localised state of emergency will remain for his council’s Hikurangi-Coastal general ward, until 4pm Tuesday 3 February. The ward encompasses the weather-hit area.

Couper said the state of emergency for the wider Whangarei district was initially to be lifted January 27 at 4pm.

The state of emergency was brought in for seven days on 20 January.

Flood and slip hit Ōakura. Photo: Heli Me via LDR

He said extending the state of emergency beyond that for part of the district was not a decision that had been made lightly.

It was being done because the localised weather-bomb hit area was still in the midst of its busy civil defence response.

“While the wider Whāngarei district is returning to business as usual, we remain firmly in the response phase of our civil defence activation in the Whangaruru area.

He said extending the state of emergency allowed civil defence to access additional support quickly, should it be required.

“The key factors informing this decision are the significant challenges around roading access into and out of the area, as well as meeting the welfare needs of the affected community.”

Visiting flood-hit Ōakura from Whangārei Mayor Ken Couper (centre) with Deputy Mayor Scott McKenzie (left) and acting Northland civil defence group recovery manager Richard Ball. Photo: NZME

He said Kaiikanui Road, the sole access into the southern end of the affected area, was currently open but was extremely narrow in several places and required drivers to take great care.

Couper said the council’s latest information indicated that clearing the Helena Bay slip will take some time.

“We also have residents who continue to face very difficult circumstances,” Couper said.

“There are currently 90 people displaced from their homes and staying in emergency accommodation at local marae.”

Couper said civil defence teams were still carrying out welfare checks in the most isolated parts of Whangaruru to build a full picture of the issues facing locals in these locations.

Slips hit houses at Ōakura. Photo: NZME

Latest Whangārei civil defence updates:

A community hui is to be held at Mōaku Marae on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm for affected communities to hear the latest on the civil defence response and hear from affected whānau.

Pop-up recovery hubs - with on-site support from a range of agency specialists will offer help with navigating financial assistance, accommodation, insurance information, wellbeing support and general recovery information - will be available later this week; Thursday January 29; Ngaiotonga Marae at Whangaruru 9am-noon; Tuparehuia Marae at Bland Bay 1pm-4pm. Friday 30 January; Mōkau Marae 9am-noon and Otetao Marae (Punaruku) 1pm-4pm. Saturday 31 January; Ōakura sports complex 10am-1pm and Whananaki Marae 2pm-4pm.

Five homes have been red stickered meaning their owners can’t enter the properties. Ten have been yellow stickered meaning very restricted access.

The major southern Russell Road access into the impacted area is blocked with a huge slip at Helena Bay hill. The repair horizon for this slip has now been pushed out to up to 14 weeks, two weeks longer than initially predicted.

Ninety people are have been housed across Ngātiwai marae - Mōkau, Ngaiotonga, Otetao (Punaruku), and Tuparehuia (Bland Bay) along with Ōakura Marae (bush hut), which has now gone onto standby mode. Many others are also receiving welfare support.

The volunteer New Zealand Rapid Response team from Auckland has been in touch with 776 properties in affected rural communities.

Kaiikanui Road detour is open but restricted to light vehicles only. Heavy vehicle traffic on this road is being prioritised for supplies and essential services only.

Significant slips and road damage continue to affect Whangaruru/Ōakura access. Sixty two road faults have now been cleared. Mimiwhangata Road remains closed while slip clearance continues.

Ōakura wastewater treatment plant is now operating normally.

Swimming and shellfish gathering bans are still in place after wastewater spills caused by flooding. People should not collect shellfish for at least 28 days after the last heavy rainfall in the affected area – until about February 19.

