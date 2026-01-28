Settlement milestone to mark end of ‘long, hard road’ for Ngāti Hāua

Ngāti Hāua awaits the signing of the Deed of Settlement at Ngāpūwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui on March 29 last year. Photo: Moana Ellis

Nearly 200 members of a central North Island iwi are travelling to Wellington today (Wednesday) to witness the final milestone of their Treaty settlement journey.

The Ngāti Hāua Claims Settlement Bill will have its third and final reading in Parliament on Thursday, enacting the tribe’s Treaty settlement, Te Pua o te Riri Kore.

The final step in the legislative process comes after eight years of negotiations over redress for historical breaches of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust pou tiriti/treaty negotiations manager Aaron Rice-Edwards said the third reading would mark the end of “a long, hard road” for Ngāti Hāua.

“With the passing of our settlement legislation, we will finally see the fruition of the sacrifice and leadership of our tūpuna, and their vision for their mokopuna,” Rice-Edwards said on Wednesday.

“We look forward to our next chapter wherein we commence rebuilding our tribal nation and upholding our mana motuhake within our rohe.”

He said the iwi was looking forward to celebrating the milestone together.

“However, we also come with heavy hearts, as this legislation will also include statutory pardons for two of our tūpuna, who were treated unjustly by the Crown in 1846.”

Mātene Ruta Te Whareaitu and Te Rangiātea were tried under martial law and treated with “exceptional harshness”.

“Caught up in land disputes in the Heretaunga Valley, both were sentenced by court martial for acting in rebellion against the Crown. The Crown now acknowledges that this was a travesty of justice,” Rice-Edwards said.

Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust pou tiriti/treaty negotiations manager Aaron Rice-Edwards says the iwi is preparing to celebrate the final step of the settlement process. Photo: Moana Ellis

Te Rangiātea was imprisoned for life and died in November 1846 in state care. Te Whareaitu – the brother of the great fighting chief Tōpine Te Mamaku – was executed by hanging on 17 September 1846.

“We commemorate and honour these tūpuna and this legislation reaffirms their mana and restores their reputation in the public record. Rire rire hau pai mārire.”

The third and final reading will pass the Ngāti Hāua settlement into law, settling the iwi’s historical Treaty grievances and transferring cultural and commercial redress to its post-settlement governance entity, Te Whiringa Kākaho o Ngāti Hāua Trust.

The settlement includes an agreed historical account and redress.

One bus and several other vehicles left Taumarunui early on Wednesday, with a bus from Whanganui set to join the convoy in Bulls.

The travellers will arrive at Pipitea Marae, near Parliament, on Wednesday afternoon to wānanga in preparation for Thursday’s events. They will be welcomed to Parliament on Thursday morning before making their way to the public gallery of the House of Representatives for the reading at 3pm.

Following the third reading, the bill will go to the Governor-General for Royal Assent, becoming the Ngāti Hāua Claims Settlement Act.

Once the legislation is enacted, settlement assets – including land and cash – will transfer to Te Whiringa Kākaho o Ngāti Hāua Trust.

The redress package includes $20.4 million in financial redress, a $6 million cultural revitalisation fund, and the return of 64 culturally significant sites.

Ngāti Hāua Iwi Trust received a mandate from the iwi in 2017 to negotiate a Treaty settlement with the Crown, signed an agreement in principle in 2022, and initialled a deed of settlement in 2024.

The deed was signed at Ngāpūwaiwaha Marae in Taumarunui on March 29 last year.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.