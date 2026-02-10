Te Kāpehu Whetū opens new kura in Tāmaki Makaurau

Te Kāpehu Whetū has opened the doors of its new bilingual kura in Tāmaki Makaurau, welcoming around 40 ākonga and their whānau at Ōrākei Marae.

The pōwhiri marked the beginning of a new chapter for the kura hourua, which was first established in Te Tai Tokerau and is now expanding into Auckland’s CBD.

“He kura reo rua tēnei, he kura motuhake tenei a Te Kāpehu Whetu - Tāmaki,” says pouhere Will Flavell.

“Hei te ata, ka ako mātau i ngā kaupapa ako pērā i te hītori, te reo Pākehā, te reo Māori me te pūtaiao anō hoki. A te ahiahi, ka tū ngā kaupapa ako, kaupapa kaingākau.”

Focusing on physical health, technology and academic learning in a bilingual environment, Te Kāpehu Whetū offers a education grounded in kaupapa Māori and hands-on learning.

Will Flavell (left) rāua ko Raewyn Tipene (right) e whāriki ana i ngā kaupapa a Te Kāpehu Whetū. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Mai anō mai anō te kaupapa o Te Kāpehu Whetū

Te Kāpehu Whetū has a history spanning more than a decade. Its name, meaning the Māori Star Compass, was gifted by Sir Hekenukumai Busby, MBE, as a metaphorical guide for the kura.

Founded to improve outcomes for Māori learners, the school was established in Whangārei as one of Aotearoa’s first Māori-focused charter schools and has since transitioned into the state system while retaining its designated Māori character.

Saieti Reti (left) and Gazelem Tilialo (right) are two of about 40 new ākonga enrolled at Te Kāpehu Whetū - Tāmaki. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

He huarahi whai oranga

Gazelem Tilialo, who has attended the kura since he was five, says there is nothing else like it.

“It’s real different from any other schools. I’ve tried to go to other schools but there’s none really like Te Kāpehu Whetū, you don’t really get that whanaungatanga.”

Fifteen-year-old Saieti Reti, who started at Te Kāpehu Whetū three years ago, says the kura caters to his learning style.

“It’s been different to every other school that I’ve been to. You don’t just sit inside and go off pen and paper, they actually take you out to where you wanna learn about and what you wanna learn about.”

Both students are excited to make the move from Whangārei to board in Tāmaki.

“Looking forward to going to Auckland – a lot of opportunities for me and for [us] both wanting to excel our education and sport," Tilialo says.

The pair also take pride in honouring their kura, whānau and their tīpuna who fought in the 28th Māori Battalion.

Reti says, “Just wearing this [uniform] and even with the tohu on the side here. If you’re cold then the tohu will keep you warm.”

Tilialo agrees, saying, “Wearing this kākahu and the tohu, it’s kind of our way to honour and remember the Māori Battalion – those who went to war and died for us. "

I tae atu te whānau Reti ki te tuku i tō rātau tama, i a Saieti ki tana kura hou. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

He koingo nō te ngākau o tēnei māmā

Saieti’s mother, Mish Reti, says enrolling her son at Te Kāpehu Whetū was an important decision.

“[To] learn everything and anything from any other male that’s willing to give [Saieti] any mātauranga really,” Reti says.

“It was hard living over in Australia because we could only give him so much. Bringing him home and putting him into [Te Kāpehu Whetū] was probably the best decision.”

After trying for five years to secure a place, Reti says the move has been life-changing. While her whānau are based in Whangārei, she is excited about the opportunities in Tāmaki.

“Ko tēnei te wā i rere atu ki te ao. Kāore au e [pirangi kia] noho ia, [kia] takoto ia ki te Nōtā anake. Haere ki te rere ki ngā ao, ki ngā whenua o te motu katoa.”

Ko ngā ākonga o Te Kāpehu Whetū ki Ōrākei Marae. Photo / Te Ao Māori News.

Based in central Auckland beside Waipapa Taumata Rau - University of Auckland, Flavell says the kura’s location is intentional, creating pathways for senior ākonga into tertiary study, sport and industry, with access to university facilities.

Flavell says leadership development remains a key focus.

“Ia tau ka tū tētahi leadership academy mō ngā tāne, ko te tūmanako ka whakatū tētahi rōpū mō ngā wāhine anō hoki.”

“E ngā whānau whānui, haere mai ki tō mātau kura, titiro ki ngā āhuatanga o tō mātau kura ki te manawa o Tāmaki Makaurau, nau mai haere mai ”